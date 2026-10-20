The Morning Briefing: Trump vs the Pollsters Is a Fight That's Always Fun to Watch

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day at a "Chia Hal Linden Stress Relief" retreat in a medium-priced hotel somewhere in the Poconos.

Advertisement

Just three weeks to go until Kinda/Sorta Election Day! Can you feel the excitement?!?!?

Yeah, it's a weird one. There's also the fact that early voting and the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine slog have sucked all of the enjoyment out of the day itself. Democrats ruin everything.

Once again, we're close to an election and there is confirmation in the media for every opinion held about how it may all work out. The polls, as almost always is the case, are making the Democrats feel good about their chances.

Those of us who are rooting for the Republicans are once again convinced that the polls are wildly inaccurate. It's a 26-year-old dysfunctional relationship that we need to do something about. Ever since Bush vs Gore in 2000, we've sworn that we aren't going to pay attention to election polls anymore, yet here we are. I'm not being judgmental, I swear off the polls every week or two during an election year, but still check them like a crazy cat lady looks at her horoscope. That's not because I write about politics for a living, either. It's just a weird political junkie addiction.

I don't trust pollsters but, as I've written before, I think that they've been doing lousy work for so long that they might be screwing up in any direction now.

Let us proceed from the more likely premise that pollsters are skewing the numbers to favor Dems and suppress Republican turnout, though. The Democrats don't have a lot in the way of policy visions for the good of the country to offer voters; emotional manipulation by the polls is probably their best weapon during early voting.

Something that we have talked about before definitely bears repeating now that the early voting plague is upon us. The Republicans have a powerful weapon of their own: President Donald J. Trump.

And he is being deployed. This is from my Townhall colleague Joe Chalfant:

President Donald Trump will be heading back to Texas for two rallies next week as early voting is underway in the Lone Star State.

Here's something that Joe shared in the post:

President Trump is coming back to Texas next Tuesday for rallies in Lubbock and Waco, per RNC Ken Paxton will attend both events. These are red metros where Paxton needs strong turnout. Trump was +43 in the Lubbock metro and +35 in the Waco metro in '24 #TXSEN — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) October 19, 2026

It's very important for President Trump to fire up the faithful in heavily Republican areas in Texas. Disgruntled John Cornyn supporters are a bigger threat to Paxton's chances than enthusiastic Democrats. There are no doubt plenty of them to be found in Lubbock and Waco. Yes, Cornyn fell out of favor with Texas Republicans, but they did elect him to the Senate four times. They're going to be everywhere in the state.

I remain unshakable in my belief that, if the Republicans are going to buck historical trends in this election, Trump is going to have to be the one who drags them across the finish line. And he can do it. The man is a slayer of biased polls.

True, Trump isn't on any ballots in this election, but the Democrats have been campaigning as if he is. My Twitchy colleague Doug P. wrote a post last week covering the number of times that New York Governor Kathy Hochul mentioned President Trump during her debate with Republican opponent Bruce Blakeman.

They've made him more than a mere cheerleader for fellow Republicans in these midterms. I wrote in August that Dems might regret acting as if he is on the ballot. Again, my gut isn't telling me anything this year and my crystal ball stopped working a long time ago. I just know that I won't count the GOP out while Trump is swinging for the fences.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will kick things off with this from our friend Will:

Mr. Kruiser, the only Euchre I know is the late, great Bob (yes, I know his name is spelled Uecker, but close enough). It is especially appropriate to mention "Mr. Baseball" this week with the Brewers going to the World Series.

I love hitting YouTube to watch clips of Uecker and Johnny Carson. Major League remains one of the greatest achievements in American cinema. Sadly, baseball is over for me until the Dodgers' pitchers and catchers report to spring training next February.

Advertisement

Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:

It appears there is no longer a need to demand a two state solution for the Middle East. The Palestinians now have France. Maybe Macron will get a Nobel Peace Prize for solving the problem and giving Palestinians France.

These are student strikes about education, you raging Islamophobe.

Cathy A. asks some very good questions:

Hi Steve, wish I could, at 5 a.m., drag out of my memory one of my husband's brilliant non sequiturs that you could Sina Nonify. Regarding the violence in France: The rioters have been targeting civic buildings such as town halls, as well as Jewish owned businesses. Is anyone doubting that they will go after Christian and cultural icons like Nôtre Dame de Paris, Chartres Cathedral, and other prominent Christian churches next? Will anyone in the Macron government, anyone running cover for the mobs and their agenda, wake up then? Or will they simply offer a strongly worded rebuke of the violence, and move on?

"Sina Nonify" — HILARIOUS. I'm sure that they're trying to figure out how much destruction they can cause and still have their apologists in the media keep up the "student protests" narrative. I don't doubt that the, um, students would love to have a go at the churches.

This is from MB stalwart Jerome:

Hey Kruiser, It's been a while since I've heard the word eutopia used to describe what the left believes they are pursuing, and I think it may be time to bring it back. The big reason is, while they pursue eutopia, what they don't realize is whose eutopia they are really fighting for. If they are successful in their quest, imagine the surprise on their face when they find out. When you said in yesterday's MB "Gay visitors should probably avoid the tower altogether," your words may change from a warning of what could be to solid advice in a quick hurry.

That's always the case, isn't it? Should the entertainment industry leftists ever get the government they've been championing, they are going to be shocked to find that it's the artists who get rounded up first. If we ever get close to that point here, I hope to be watching from Poland. Gulag gigs don't pay well.

Advertisement

Mark O. and Darren H. mentioned the same thing. I'll share each of their notes and address them. First from Mark:

Where would the SQNS be without Bea Arthur and her multitudinous appreciation societies?

Now this from Darren:

Hi Kruiser, I see that Bea Arthur has made another appearance in the SQNS. This odd fixation implies that her passing in 2009 must have been quite a maudlin moment for you. Rage-clogging might indeed have been an activity that she would have approved of.

It would appear that I mention Bea Arthur a lot in the SQNS. The presumption that I am aware of that is understandable, but not really a thing. It's also not by design. Once I've typed it out, it's gone from my memory unless someone sends an email about it. I was a big Maude fan, but had no clue as to when Bea Arthur passed away. I would like to point out that Monday's SQNS mentioned the Friends of Bea Arthur Movement Center. I may not mentally catalogue all of these, but I'm pretty sure that we've never done a movement center before.

SPEAKING OF THE SQNS...I hope to have the compilation book I threw together published by the end of the week. It has every SQNS from its earliest day (an interesting story) through June of this year. There's a bunch of other stuff in there too, but it's still a short book. It should have been done a long time ago, but I had some stuff in the fridge that I needed to get to.

Thanks for all the emails!

Everything Isn't Awful

They both thought they lost each other.. 😊 https://t.co/p3G7bNeeS9 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 19, 2026

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Where Are the Gendarmes?

Girls Are Forced to Compete With Boys in Washington. Now They Sleep and Bathe With Them.

Weird, huh? Feds Arrest 28 Registered Noncitizen Voters, All From List of 20,000 Sent to California

When the DAR Went Woke, Part Three

Bring the Charges, Oregon. I’ll Bring the Popcorn.

War Has Many Faces

National Guardsman Shot While Intervening in D.C. Fight

The Democrats Are the ‘Liberty Biberty’ Party — and the Unforced Error That Could Flip the Midterms

👏👏👏ICE Arrests Over 100 Gang Members in Under a Week

Advertisement

Does Britain Really Want a Generation of Greta Thunbergs? Ask the BBC.

America 250: An Eyewitness Account of the Surrender at Yorktown

No Record of Ilhan Omar’s Father’s U.S. Naturalization?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Woke 2 Is Here, and It’s Failing Hilariously

Elon Musk Pledges Shares of SpaceX to Trump Accounts for All American Children

Excellent...Trump Will Return to Texas for Two More Midterm Rallies Next Week

The Louvre Closed Indefinitely Due to 'Student Strikes'

The Trace Tries to Explain Away Mass Shootings in Gun-Controlled States

Cam&Co. Supreme Court Offers No Relief on Waiting Periods

Another Violent Attack Exposes the Folly of Chicago's 'Gun-Free' Transit System

Paris Shop Owners in Distress

Um...New Hotness: Mamdani Is Really a Moderate, You Know

European Cell Phone Companies Realize Elon Musk Is About to Eat Their Lunch

Trump Rips France for Letting Its Civilization Collapse — Warns Democrats Want the Same Here

Reporter Reveals What He's Been Told About Michigan Polling in Latest Concerning Sign for El-Sayed

Trump Shreds Slotkin for Threatening Remarks to Young Conservatives, Points Out How It's Backfiring

#Weaksauce. After Threatening Young Trump Staffers, Slotkin Says She's Being Attacked Because She’s a Girl

SHE'S A WITCH! Girl, Bye: Amanpour Signs Off, Leaving CNN Without Its Top Expert on Why Israel Is Always Wrong

Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Rioter in France Accidentally Ignites His Pants and Takes X by Storm

VIP

Adventures in The Patriarchy™: #IAmJaneDoe, Volume VIII

Woke Tolerance and the Death of Western Culture

Rome to America: Vergil and Washington on the Value of Work

From China to ‘Palestine’: The French Riots Are Courtesy of the West’s Enemies and Coming for Us

The Democrats’ Lead in the Polls Is Not As Solid As You Think



Around the Interwebz

The Complete Kubrick producer explains how hard it was to actually make it "complete"

Review: Lanterns is a truly unique twist on the superhero genre

The Bizarre Pay-Per-View Séance That Claimed to Contact Princess Diana

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Silver Trees #artbots #vuillard https://t.co/kEWirfC534 — Édouard Vuillard (@edouardvuillard) October 13, 2026

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Norm Macdonald was brilliant at committing to jokes where the punchline was a long way off. Nealon is brilliant at committing to bits where there really is no punchline. It's an almost British approach to humor.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/19/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: The Independent

Radio: SRN

New Media: Daily Signal



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: AP

New Media: The Washington Sun, Lyndsay Keith Media



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

4:25 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT make an Announcement

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Greenville, North Carolina

The White House

Open Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Pitt-Greenville Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Greenville, North Carolina en route the White House

Greenville, North Carolina

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.