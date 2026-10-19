ICE Arrests Over 100 Gang Members in Under a Week

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest the worst of the worst at impressive speed and despite constant resistance from activists and Democrat officials.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an October 19 press release celebrating the fact that between October 4 and 10, ICE arrested 131 gang-affiliated criminals. More specifically, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested two of the gang members and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested the other 129.

Among the arrestees were 22 MS-13 affiliates and 13 Tren de Aragua affiliates. MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, and Tren de Aragua (TdA) are designated foreign terrorist organizations. The Trump administration designated MS-13 and TdA among other cartels in February 2025.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin celebrated the numbers, “The best that America has to offer are on the frontlines every day to ensure that the worst of humanity cannot threaten or harm innocent Americans. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are smashing the gangs and cartels, making it impossible for them to do business in America, and removing their members from our country. Arresting and deporting illegal aliens, especially gang members, is how we make America safe again.”

DHS noted that the 131 arrests are just a few of the gang members the Trump administration has taken into custody since Jan. 20, 2025, when President Donald Trump began his second term in office. ICE has made 12,018 gang-related administrative arrests since that date, according to the press release. Among those are 1,553 TdA affiliates and 1,965 MS-13 affiliates.

Related: U.S. Military Joins DHS to Protect Southern Border’s Airspace

DHS also mentioned some of the recently arrested gang members. They include Jose Luis Perez-Arrias, a Venezuelan illegal alien whom ICE Miami and ERO Tallahassee tracked to Florida because he is a suspected TdA hitman. Border Patrol originally arrested him in 2023, but the Biden administration released him into our country.

Gustavo Adolfo Flores-Ramirez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 member, arrested by ICE ERO in Las Vegas on October 14. He is wanted in his home country for charges of aggravated homicide, aggravated femicide, rape of a minor or incapacitated person, illegal or irresponsible handling, carrying, or possession of firearms, illicit grouping, and crimes involving public peace. Flores-Ramirez first illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in September 2021 and deported to Mexico. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

The third criminal DHS highlighted was MS-13 member and Salvadoran illegal alien Emerson Jossiel Calderon-Hernandez, convicted of second-degree assault. Authorities have also previously arrested him for attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, armed robbery, and false imprisonment. Calderon-Hernandez was in D.C. The Obama administration welcomed him into America.

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And finally:

On October 13, HSI Denver and ERO Denver arrested a 14-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who is associated with Los Piratas Gang, a faction of Tren de Aragua, in Denver, Colorado. At the time of his arrest, he unlawfully had a Glock 48 pistol in his possession. The suspect is currently facing charges of first-degree murder – criminal attempt with extreme indifference, first-degree assault with extreme indifference, first-degree kidnapping, aggravated criminal extortion, illegal discharge of a weapon, and conspiracy.

The last gang member illustrates a very important point: Many illegal alien teenagers already have criminal connections or records long before they become adults. Democrats want you to believe that every illegal alien minor is an innocent angel. This is very far from the truth.