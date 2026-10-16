U.S. Military Joins DHS to Protect Southern Border’s Airspace

While our border is secure against illegal crossers, there’s an emerging threat of illicit drone use from cartels. The Department of War and the Department of Transportation are joining forces with the Department of Homeland Security to address this threat.

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The three Ds — DOT, DOW, and DHS — announced their partnership on October 16, highlighting the ongoing risks of cartel activity along America’s southern border. Besides building and reinforcing the border wall, the Trump administration is looking to secure our airspace.

“DHS will not stop building on the historic progress made to secure the southern border,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “This action will help counter cartel drone threats, protect our personnel, and strengthen security in the airspace above the border. President Trump promised to secure the border, and we are delivering on that promise through continued action and strong partnership with Department of Transportation and the Department of War.”

Suspected cartel criminals recently fired upon Coast Guardsmen patrolling the Rio Grande River, and cartel drug traffickers are still trying to use maritime routes for their business. There was even a caravan of illegal aliens trying to reach America in September. After almost two years of the crackdown on illegal immigration and drug trafficking, the evidence is that the cartels are increasingly frustrated and desperate for a break in their favor. And naturally, since they are terrorist criminals, they are not worried about how corrupt and evil their means are.

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In the current highly technological age, simply preventing humans from entering our country is not sufficient. “President Trump promised to secure the Southern Border, and he did. Now we’re doubling down on that promise by protecting our skies from cartel drone threats and other illicit activities,” said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

The temporary flight restriction on drone activity began Friday, and applies to up to 400 feet in the air and one nautical mile north of the border with Mexico. The three federal departments are trying to protect their personnel and facilities, and prevent cartels from once again extending their activity into the United States proper.

DHS evidently assessed the threat as so high that the military is involved. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated, “For too long, cartels have taken advantage of gaps along our southern border. Thanks to President Donald J. Trump, those days are over. By restricting unauthorized drone activity, we are giving commanders greater awareness, greater decision space, and more options to defend the Homeland. Equipped with cutting-edge technology—including Directed Energy Weapons—our warfighters will shoot down any cartel drone that threatens America’s sovereignty.”

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Hegseth is undoubtedly the most gutsy secretary of war in a very long time, and having him involved with securing the border can only be beneficial. Duffy is also one of the best picks within the Trump administration. DOT, DOW, and DHS together will ensure our border is secure.