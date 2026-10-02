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Suspected Cartel Shoots at U.S. Coast Guard in Rio Grande

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 02, 2026 4:04 PM
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Suspected Cartel Shoots at U.S. Coast Guard in Rio Grande
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Part of the Coast Guard’s duty is to patrol our southern border along the Rio Grande River and prevent foreign criminals from crossing. After suspected cartel members opened fire on a Coast Guard vessel, NewsNation reports that additional troops are deploying to the area to deal with the potential terrorist threat.

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Last month, a caravan of illegal aliens set out through Latin America from Honduras to the United States border, and now cartel members are firing upon American border guards. It seems that the criminal networks trafficking people into America are tired of having no avenue into the country without going through the legal process. Or perhaps they assume Democrats are going to win the midterms, and they are preparing to take advantage of political chaos. In any case, it puts our men at risk.

NewsNation’s senior border and immigration correspondent Ali Bradley reported that around 500 troops are deploying to the area of the Rio Grande sector where a Coast Guard vessel came under fire. Bradley did not state whether the troops are National Guard or active duty, but did identify operations in that area with the U.S. Army.

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Related: A Third of Newly Arrested Indiana Child Exploiters Are Illegal Aliens

Bradley obtained a statement from the Coast Guard. “On Sept. 26, Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande personnel encountered gunfire from the Mexican border in the vicinity of Garceno, Texas while conducting joint interdiction operations with federal partners on the Rio Grande,” the statement said. “Coast Guard personnel returned fire. No injuries to Coast Guard, or other personnel were reported, and no damage to Coast Guard assets was reported.” 

The Coast Guard emphasized that it continues to work with the Department of War, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Texas Military Department “to secure the border, disrupt illicit activity and protect the American people. We will continue to leverage a layered, integrated approach to control, secure, and defend the border that strengthens our collective ability to counter illicit activity and safeguard our personnel and the communities we serve.”

In conclusion, “Threats to Coast Guard members and our partners are taken extremely seriously. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.”

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As mentioned above, there seems to be a shift right now, for whatever reason, in attempts to cross our southern border.

Hopefully the Trump administration and Texas can eliminate the emerging threat swiftly.

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | BORDER SECURITY | CARTELS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TEXAS

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