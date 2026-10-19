War Has Many Faces

Shavuah tov, may this new week bring new blessings that lead to real peace and safety for the land of Israel, the State of Israel, and the people of Israel.

For war continues to be waged on them and all of us in so many ways,

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The DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), having lost their court battle to force the U.S. to withdraw support from Israel, have now created an entirely new battleground: JFK Airport. They are trying to pressure workers on the tarmac and at the airport to stop loading any goods to Israel. This would include passenger luggage, as well as any cargo such as computer or technical equipment, weapons being shipped by the U.S. government that have been bought by Israel, etc. These are the same people who put Zohran Mamdani and others in office; are seeking to make Abdul El-Sayed a senator, God forbid; and are the wing of the Democratic Party that Nithya Raman claims in her quest to become the mayor of Los Angeles, and in all cases, one of their foundation stones is antisemitism and a hatred for Israel and Jews.

Depending upon whom you listen to, somewhere between two and five tankers hit Iranian naval mines or RPGs in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday morning that the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia are being financed and strategized by Iran. Iran also released a 7-point plan on Sunday morning via Qatari mediators to get the Houthis and Saudis to cease fire, but the details of the plan have not yet been made public (at least in Western media outlets).

And as Israel approaches its election at the end of this month, the rhetoric between the major candidates has turned progressively uglier (with the notable exceptions of Naftali Bennett and Benjamin Netanyahu). I feel like it is a good time to remember the teaching from the Talmud that the ancient Temple was destroyed "because of baseless hatred between Jews” and that this type of vitriol only serves to weaken the leaders who ultimately need to be united.

May the One who makes peace in the heavens make peace prevail here on earth, both within Israel and between her and her neighbors.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 17, 2026

7th of Cheshvan, 5787

President Donald Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu for Prime Minister in Israel on Sunday. While it is rare for a sitting or past president to endorse a foreign campaign, the question in Israel is whether it really means anything, as Trump will probably work successfully with anyone the Israeli electorate ultimately chooses.

Sunday also saw the IRGC threatening severe retaliation against Israel if any Iranian energy infrastructure gets attacked. On an X post, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohabbi threatened that, “Any attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, although it will immediately be repaired by our young scientists, will turn the occupied territories into scorched earth forever and drive its usurpers into the Sinai Desert." And Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also went on X to threaten the U.S. and Israel, saying, "Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too.”

And in an interview with CBS, Vice President JD Vance said that he may not run for the presidency in 2028, saying that it will be a family decision. If Vance doesn't run, it leaves the option for Marco Rubio, who is far more likely than Vance to win in the general election, and who is extremely adept in foreign relations.

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The predictions of an attack on Israel have increased, so much so that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered a suspension of leave for IDF troops on the day of the Knesset elections, scheduled for October 27. It has been reported in multiple Middle Eastern media outlets that Israel is closely monitoring regional developments, particularly Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle tests.

Sadly, preparing for and engaging in war is not new for our people. According to Josephus, on this date in 66, Jewish rebels famously defeated the Romans at the famous Beth Horon Pass, killing almost 6,000 Roman soldiers and initiating the First Jewish-Roman War. The Beth Horon Pass was sort of a land-based Strait of Hormuz, and was a major but extremely thin pathway between the coast and Jerusalem. Through this battle, it was seen that Rome was not invincible, and the loss inspired Emperor Nero to send full Roman legions under the command of Vespasian to put down the rebellion. The Jewish victory led to the establishment of full Judean self-government in Judea and Galilee, with some of the figureheads of the battle taking leading roles in the governance.

This battle is not only important historically, but also another piece of evidence of Jews being indigenous in Israel. This was still almost a century before the Romans named the entire region "Syria-Philistenia" and that naming by the Romans was a direct result of the wars that Rome fought against the Jews; they renamed the entire region (not just Israel proper, but Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, parts of Egypt, Iraq, Iran, and more) as a way of trying to quell future rebellions.

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May we remember the courage of those successful Jewish warriors, and never forget that Israel is not only the current homeland for Jews, but it has also always been the homeland going back thousands of years, as the Jews (despite what so much fallacious media reports) were, are, and will always be the indigenous people of that land.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 19, 2026

8th of Cheshvan, 5787

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