How Israelis Really Feel

As rhetoric bounces around between the U.S. and Israel, and as the world continues to castigate Israel for defending itself, we are also approaching the Israeli elections, and it seems like a good moment to understand where Israelis really stand, as opposed to what most American media portrays.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a new survey of Israelis was released by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI). For the sake of reference, JPPI is one of the most respected think tank organizations in the world; it was founded in 2002 by the Jewish Agency (founded in 1929, the largest Jewish non-profit in the world and the operative branch of the World Zionist Congress); and it produces strategic research, data, and policy recommendations regarding the Jewish people and Israel.

Although there were many issues polled about by JPPI, two in particular were exceptionally interesting, and different than what most Americans read in our typical media:

On Gaza, 72% of Jewish Israelis said they would not agree under any circumstances to Israel withdrawing to the Gaza border without retaining a security “perimeter" inside the Strip, compared with 68% in September 2025. Among all Israelis, 59% rejected such a withdrawal under any circumstances. Among Arab Israelis, 49% generally agreed that Israel should withdraw to the Gaza border and not even retain a security perimeter.

When asked who is best suited to be the next prime minister, 36% of all Israelis selected Benjamin Netanyahu, 29% selected Gadi Eisenkot, 13% Naftali Bennett, and 4% Avigdor Liberman. Among Jewish Israelis, 43% selected Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Put simply, it demonstrates that nearly three-quarters of Jewish Israelis reject a full pullout from Gaza. This is a poll that President Donald Trump's advisors should be briefing the president on as he determines what the American strategy needs to be.

It also demonstrates how Israelis truly feel about Netanyahu. When I was in Israel this past summer, I spoke with many different people about their opinions on Netanyahu, and there was consistency in opinions that crossed multiple economic and social distinctions.

I found most Israelis supportive of the prime minister, but these same people had two basic issues with Netanyahu. The first issue that most of them shared was their frustration that the war was still continuing, and that Netanyahu had not finished this war well over a year ago. The second issue was less about Netanyahu than it was about the factions supporting him. Many less religiously observant Israelis are angry that so many ultra-Orthodox families are both living on welfare and not allowing their children to serve in the IDF. This has created a resentment against many of the ultra-Orthodox, and since they are part of his coalition, by extension, Netanyahu.

Advertisement

But as the JPPI poll clearly shows, Netanyahu, who is coming to New York later this month, is still significantly ahead of his competition. But there is still time, and in the coming weeks we may see more alliances between Eisenkot and Bennett and other players in an attempt to defeat Bibi.

But I think that the most important point is that what the media, and especially "social media," report to us here in the United States about Israelis is often extremely inaccurate and incomplete. As we continue to enter this new year of 5787, let us all question the sites that provide us with our news, and do our own personal research about what is really happening in the world, Israel, and the United States.

Chazak u'Barucah

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 15, 2027

14th of Tishrei

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.