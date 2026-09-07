The Morning Briefing: It's Going to Be a Big Week for IslamoFAUXbia

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Due to popular demand, the Margarita Fountain will now be available during the weekend breakfast buffets.

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As longtime readers know, holidays and the days after holidays are lighter and quicker here. The Briefing never takes them off, but I opt for a more pithy approach. I also like saying and writing "pithy." If I ever go back to therapy I'll bring that up.

With the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks looming at the end of the week, emotions will be running very high. For conservatives, there is an added heaviness, as the day before will mark the first anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. That's a lot to process, but we're focusing on 9/11 today.

The number of Americans who are dishonoring those killed by Islamic terrorists on September 11, 2001 is tragic and abominable. This is from a VIP post Catherine wrote over the weekend:

My colleague Robert Spencer, an expert in Islamic history and modern jihad movements, says that there have been 49,000 Islamic jihad attacks since the 9/11 attacks in 2001. And yet only 25 years after those attacks, with nearly 50,000 terrorist incidents attributable to Islam in the time period, New York has a Muslim mayor and Americans in all 50 states claim to support Palestinian terrorists. We even have U.S. administrations funding jihadi regimes and removing terror designations from Syrian mass murderers. It’s insane.

Insane and heartbreaking.

There was a brief time of unity back in 2001 that has been followed up by a quarter-century of American leftists being apologists for Islam. They're either rabid supporters of jihadi murderers or dealing with a case of mass denial the likes of which has never been seen in history. The leftists' responses to Islamic terror attacks have become routine sick jokes. We're constantly told that motives are "unclear" when "Allahu Akbar!" was the last thing people heard before they were killed. If you're sane and mention that there just might be a pattern, they all start barking "Timothy McVeigh" like trained seals.

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I frequently write about the fact that American leftists live in an alternate, fictional reality. One of the biggest fictions that they peddle is that Islamic terrorism isn't a problem but the white Christians are a powder keg that's ready to blow. It's wearisome and dangerous. When Democrats are in charge, they're never looking for the real bad guys.

In another VIP post from last weekend, Robert wrote about what we can expect from the lunatic left this week:

Friday, September 11 will be the 25th anniversary of the jihad attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, and the far left’s propaganda arm, the establishment media, is already hard at work repeating the lesson that leftists want us to take away from this grim milestone: It was all our fault. And now, “Islamophobia” is worse than ever, underscoring the left’s second big takeaway from 9/11: Muslims were the real victims.

Once more, with feeling: Islamophobia isn't real. A phobia is an irrational fear. There is nothing irrational about fearing people who have not only been quite open about wanting to murder anyone who disagrees with them, but have a very, very long track record of doing just that. Making matters even more fraught with danger is the fact that they think that God is telling them to do all of the murdering.

It's a healthy fear, by any objective measure. When necessary, I'm going to be using "Islamofauxbia" as my way of indicating that Islamophobia is a pile of horse manure.

This country is now polluted with people in positions of political power who support terrorism. The antisemitic "Free Palestine" psychopaths have the support of many Democrats in Congress. Anti-Israel Hamas propaganda is routinely spouted by Democratic Socialists of America Rashida Tlaib types.

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Again, there's plenty to be worried about there. The lefties don't get to repeat "Islamophobia" ad nauseam in an attempt to shut us up. Not this week. Not ever.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let's have Dan M. kick things off today:

Is mailbagging you referring to something Kevin Downey Jr. wrote considered fair use? Regarding: "... Kruiser, who is sitting near me at the bar in his sister's basement, and I just had a huddle over my using the phrase "Jew goo." He gave it a thumbs-up." Delighted to learn that binging with Kevin Downey had no ill-effect on your professional judgment, though I wouldn't recommend it to amateurs. Cheers,Dan

I'm going to let everyone in on a secret: I talk about drinking a lot much more than I actually drink a lot. The image and the branding have to be kept alive, after all. We did enjoy some beer over the course of a few days, but I'm sticking to a regimen that tries to avoid excess. Yeah, it's new for me. I got sick of hearing myself talk about the COVID weight after six years though.

Briefing stalwart Jerome writes:

Hey Kruiser,Your weekend with Kevin in CommieLand MI with plenty of adult beverages resulted in one fine Morning Briefing. When it comes to the commies polluting America, do you think they are too dumb to know how bad communism is, or they know they can use it to destroy America in hopes of creating their idea of utopia? I think it’s both, and it depends on if we are talking about the moron you had a quick chat with from the car or the El-Sayed types who hate America and need the street corner protest morons to achieve their goal (who they will discard once their usefulness is used up). To properly have this conversation, I’m thinking it would take us at least a twelve pack each. Might even need to throw in a brandy Old Fashioned Wisconsin style or two. Of course, bring friends.

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Nailed it. The commie leaders most definitely want to destroy America. The retired hippie academics here in Ann Arbor are people who've lived a capitalist dream but have a communism fetish. They'd last maybe two days living under real communism. I'm off hard liquor right now and, as I mentioned in the first response, my beer habit has calmed down a lot. My convos about the commies have to be kept short. That's probably best for my blood pressure too.

Paul S. is another Briefing stalwart:

Kruiser Your commentary on Gloria Steinem was right on. I think her philosophy was Leftists ideology first, women second. And add some evil to ice her abortionist cake.

I think that Gloria Steinem was really all about Gloria Steinem. There isn't a woman on Earth she wouldn't have run over on her way to get what was best for herself.

We will finish with this from Friend of the Briefing Brice:

Morning Briefing was awesome... one of your best yet... the tag team format was brilliant and I never thought I'd use the word symbiosis... but you and KDJ got it... "... followed by more drinking. We allegedly slept in separate beds. In short, Kruiser and I drank."

Honestly, I wrote that so quickly that by the time I got up on Monday I'd forgotten what I'd said. Thanks, though. That was the first time in more than two years that Kevin and I had gotten to hang out. We were feeling extra rage about the commies.

Bob in Tucson — I got your note about your years in Ann Arbor back before it lost its way. Sadly, I've heard far too many variations on that story. And Sandy: thanks for the "Set your clocks back" pic. That was my favorite meme about that fiasco of a game.

Until tomorrow! Or maybe later.

Everything Isn't Awful

Studies show that watching a beaver eating cabbage lowers stress levels by 15% pic.twitter.com/mE1og6o0Sc — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) September 6, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/07/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: LA Times

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

Radio: AP

New Media: Gateway Pundit



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:35 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Steel Across America Event

The Ellipse

Pre-Credentialed Media



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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