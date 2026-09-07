Michigan: Come for the Political Fight, Stay for Kruiser

I drove home to Michigan this past weekend with a handful of objectives (in no particular order):

Deliver Spy Trail bevs to patriots ✔️

Visit family FAIL

Absorb the political atmosphere of my home state ✔️

Drink with Kruiser ✔️✔️✔️

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Here is what I found:

I got to witness two very different political vibes in Michigan: the "thumb" of Michigan is largely Trump country; Ann Arbor is where communist "men" go to hate their scrotums, and the women go to hate their low-value, testi-phobic "men."

There is some creepy, Vulcan-looking dude named Will Lawrence who is hoping to win a House seat in a very competitive district.

Sensing that the Great Lake State isn't keen on the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Lawrence recently let his membership "lapse" in a laughable attempt to distance himself from the stench of the DSA. He also deleted hundreds of social media posts, but alas, the internet is forever.

Lawrence is now known for such commie-rrific statements as:

"F**k the nuclear family"

"Abolish the Senate."

"Envision a world of free and open migration."

"I'm ashamed to be represented by @RepSlotkin, a supposed Democrat."

A song he wrote about Joe Manchin in which he said, "So long, thanks for the memories. Our generation says f**k you for everything. From these ashes we will rebuild. Hurry up and die so that we can get started."

FACT-O-RAMA! Liberals are angry, aggressive little keyboard goblins.

Like every other DSA pinko troglodyte who pretends not to be a pinko troglodyte, Lawrence also wants to abolish the police and prisons, because who wants to live in peace and safety?

SEGUE-O-RAMA! Any politician who deletes hundreds of social media posts to hide who they are can't be trusted, like fellow Michigan Marxist, Senator-wannabe Abdul El-Sayed did regarding his anti-9/11 remarks.

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As my friend Stephen Kruiser pointed out during our recent Michigan beer-fest, El-Sayed has dropped the "El" from his campaign signs. Not only is he hiding his true thoughts about 9/11, but he is also trying to sound less "Jihadi." But that isn't working, just as Michigan's top (alleged) crime fighter, Attorney General Dana Nessel, knows only too well.

Nessel, who is Jewish, recently stated that she won't be going to the Michigan Democratic Convention lest the savages beat the babka out of her for being Jewish. Unbelievably, she then urged Michigan's Jewish voters to "place the needs of the world" over their own safety and vote for the very same Party of antisemites that Nessel fears will pummel her into Jew goo.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kruiser, who is sitting near me at the bar in his sister's basement, and I just had a huddle over my using the phrase "Jew goo." He gave it a thumbs-up.

As far as the gubernatorial race goes, no one really knows what is happening. Some polls show Republican candidate John James spanking Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's bolshie bahookie, while other polls show Benson winning. But as we saw in Wisconsin, polls that showed mega Marxist Francesca Hong winning by 22 points proved to be woefully inaccurate.

My take: most Michiganders don't want to live in a commie, Muslim state, and many pollsters don't want the voters to know that.

Related: El-Sayed: The Little Muslim Tyrant Who Could (but We the People of Michigan Won't Allow That)

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The red-green alliance is a danger to Michiganders. Muslims are only too happy to tell the world they want to take over our nation, like this one:

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Dearborn, Michigan



“America must fall”



This City is already over 55% Muslim & they clearly don’t have plans at stopping there. pic.twitter.com/bPVr2aLuTl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 22, 2025

Even the hirsute-pitted, blue-haired gorgons may recall how they happily voted Muslims into power in Hamtramck, only to watch the religion of pieces ban gay pride flags from municipal property.

I suspect this election, two months after the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, won't go well for the Democrats, especially with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani mocking the entire nation by handing a symbolic, 9/11-related pen to a lawyer who represented a 9/11 al-Qaeda terrorist.

If Germany can vote out the trash, so can We the People.

Also, if you can drink with Kruiser, I suggest you do it. Ask him about his new membership at the Dearborn Heights Moose Lodge.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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