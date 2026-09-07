Anti-Flock Vigilante Turns up at Cop Shop With Truck Bed Full of Scalped Cameras

An Albuquerque man with a gigantic American flag on his Ford pickup truck turned up recently to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department to return several Flock cameras from around town that he had diligently gathered and stacked in his truck bed.

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Whereas the state is set to charge Jevon Martinez with multiple felonies, the suspect has denied any criminal wrongdoing and characterizes his activity as “just liberating my people from tyranny.”

Via KOB 4 (emphasis added):

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies took a man into custody Wednesday after he showed up outside their headquarters with multiple Flock cameras in the back of his pickup truck. Authorities arrested Jevon Martinez for damaging Flock cameras in Rio Rancho in May. Then, Wednesday, he posted video on social media appearing to show him driving around Albuquerque and taking down automated license plate readers once again. In those videos, he comments that since the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ended its contract with Flock last month, those cameras should no longer be out on the streets. “Just for the record, I am not stealing these. I am not destroying them. I am simply returning them to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department,” he said in one video. Martinez, who goes by “Johnvon Thechamp” on social media, said his issue isn’t with BCSO, but rather with Flock, whose automated license plate readers have become a major topic of controversy around the country. The cameras can track locations and store identifying information about your vehicle, and there have been concerns police have been using the cameras for personal matters such as tracking former romantic partners. “Is this a crime? I don’t think so. Neither does the public. I’m just liberating my people from tyranny,” said Martinez in a video posted to social media.

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Albuquerque man takes it upon himself to remove Flock cameras from around town, deposit them at sheriff's office for processing pic.twitter.com/8f61x8QwWm — Thomas Paine Reloaded™ (@BenBartee) September 7, 2026

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Back in May, police arrested Martinez in Rio Rancho outside of Albuquerque for similar alleged anti-Flock activity and charged him with nine felonies. A hearing regarding those charges is scheduled for September 22.

As Martinez explained in one of several videos he himself uploaded to social media, his most recent Flock-chopping spree was his unique attempt at good samaritanism, as the city had recently canceled its Flock contract but had failed to remove any of the dozens of cameras around the county, which includes the city of Albuquerque.

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Via Futurism (emphasis added):

Weeks after Bernalillo county officials cancelled their contract with the controversial surveillance company Flock earlier this year, Martinez noticed the automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) were still up. In a series of videos posted on social media and flagged by KOB4, Martinez filmed himself tearing the camera towers down in order to return them to their rightful owners. “Since [Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department] is busy — I know BCSO is busy, everyone who works for BCSO, I know you guys are busy, so I went ahead and helped you out,” Martinez says while driving his pickup truck, the bed of which is notably full of ALPR parts. “We got a bunch of these bad boys,” he says in another video, showing off a truck bed stuffed to the brim with tower parts. “Let’s see how much I can get in one day. That’s gonna be the challenge for everyone out there.” Playing the helpful citizen, Martinez drove his literal truckload of ALPR bits directly to the Sheriff’s department, where he was promptly taken into custody.

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The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says it’s still investigating the incident and has yet to announce what, if any, charges it plans to pursue against Martinez for his latest round of vigilantism.

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