The Morning Briefing: Big Night for Comrade Mamdani's Commies in New York Primaries

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Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are prone to dissecting Republican primary, runoff, and special elections, looking for what they hope are portents of rough days ahead for the GOP. After what happened in their primaries in the state of New York last night, the party elites will probably be shy about examing their own tea leaves.

This is from my friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa:

They were expected to have a great night, and they did. The candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani all won. The socialists swept the race. While the national Democrats are Trump-deranged and focused on stopping the MAGA agenda, they have a serial killer hiding within their walls—and it’s wearing a Che Guevara shirt, with a copy of Das Kapital in its back pocket. And while this political killer is no fan of Trump, they want to take out the establishment Democrats first. This party got a reality check tonight: they might have to spend heavily to keep these people out, because the candidates that are winning these primaries are whack job city.

This isn't the inmates taking over the asylum — that happened long ago in the Democratic Party. Trump Derangement Syndrome has had the looniest of the loons in charge for years. What's happening now is that the inmates' even crazier cousins have shown up in a stolen clown car, are spilling out of it at an alarming rate, and are taking charge of the party.

There are a lot of ways to parse this. Here is something that my Twitchy colleague Warren Squire shared in a post about the commie steamrolling in New York:

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"This is a battle between the establishment and this insurgency. And the roof is collapsing on the Democratic party establishment tonight," @VanJones68 says. pic.twitter.com/YJxeI36ul3 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 24, 2026

I don't deny that there is a looming power struggle in the Democratic Party. It hasn't broken out everywhere just yet. Thoroughly awful establishment Dems Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James ran unopposed in their primaries, for example. Neither of them could be considered part of any youth uprising among the Democrats.

The power players at the Democratic National Committee are no doubt hitting the Prilosec and Xanax reserves after Tuesday's results in New York. That's all about losing power, however. There is no real ideological rift between them and the Mamdani crowd — the Dems all took the communist/socialist plunge ages back. It's just that the old guard wanted to be coy and act as if they hadn't. They need that mask to sell their fake centrist candidates like James Talarico.

Zohran Mamdani and his ilk are all about letting their commie freak flags fly. That's the only source of friction with the establishment. The elders of the Democratic village want just as badly to be commie, they just want to be quiet about it.

Having been an activist for so long, I am no stranger to slugging it out with the party establishment. The difference on this side of the aisle is that it's not just about doing the same thing but doing it with younger people; conservative activists have radically different policy priorities than the GOP Establishment.

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Some are making the case that the Mamdani candidates' successes on Tuesday night are too small of a sample to read too much into. That may be true. It is a loud sample, though. Mamdani gets a lot of cameras pointed at him and his people.

And while the establishment Dems don't want to cede any power to the younger commies, they're too afraid of all that loudness to be very public about pushing back on them. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been spewing ignorant nonsense for seven years and none of the Dem higher ups dare say anything negative about her.

The upside for the Republicans here is that it's now much harder for the Democrats to sell themselves as even feigning a return to relative normalcy. The coastal crazies are the Democratic Party now. Republican candidates have to get busy convincing the flyover country Democrats of that.

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