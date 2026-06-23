Feds Charge 455 Fraudsters, Capture Two of Their ‘Most Wanted’

The Trump administration’s crackdown on fraud has, in just the last few weeks, led to charges against more than 450 defendants. Federal authorities have also captured two individuals who were on their “most wanted” fraudsters list.

Advertisement

Herbert Leon Kimbel, finally caught in the Philippines, orchestrated a staggering $1.2 billion Medicare fraud conspiracy. Said Abdullahi Ereg, strangely enough, turned himself in after arriving in Minnesota in early June. Authorities believe he stole $4 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in Minneapolis in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In just over two weeks, this is the second Most Wanted Fraudster arrested on the FBI’s list led by Vice President Vance and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.



Herbert Leon Kimbel was apprehended in the Philippines and is now back in the United States, on the run… pic.twitter.com/9ju6cnEfFX — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 19, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel has added two more individuals to the “most wanted” list. Khalid Ahmed Satary participated in a $547 million healthcare fraud, and Emylee Thai was involved in about $95 million in Medicare payouts related to a kickbacks scheme.

Besides those high-profile criminals, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the federal government’s fraud crackdown has resulted in hundreds of criminals being charged. “Today, we are here to announce the results of the 2026 National Healthcare Fraud Takedown. This announcement marks the greatest combined federal and state effort in combating healthcare fraud in history,” Blanche said.

Advertisement

Acting Attorney General @DAGToddBlanche announces the results of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud TAKEDOWN: 455 defendants charged in connection with $6.5+ BILLION in alleged fraud



"This announcement marks the greatest combined federal and state effort in combating health… pic.twitter.com/piVY4uGk2F — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 23, 2026

Read Also: Illinois Illegal Alien Teacher Linked to Tren de Aragua Mass Shooting

He said the White House task force against fraud “is working tirelessly to take down fraudsters who steal from taxpayer-funded programs and prey on vulnerable Americans."

"When we talk about the team that's working on these cases, I want to give some context around that,” Blanche continued. “There are nine health care fraud strike forces that have been part of this effort, 57 U.S. attorneys’ offices, 41 state attorneys general's offices, not red states, not blue states, but both working together with the federal government.”

Of course, some Democrat states like California and Illinois have been resisting the reform. Blanche went on, "Multiple law enforcement agencies, including inspector generals ... that's what we talk about when we say this is an all-government approach to combating fraud. It's not just the Department of Justice, it's not just HHS, it's all of government, including working with our state and local partners."

Advertisement

Blanche added, "Today, we are announcing federal and state charges, all of which were charged or unsealed at some point over the past two weeks, the past 14 days, coordinated nationwide action. Since June 8, we've charged 455 defendants across 56 — like I said a minute ago — U.S. attorney's offices, and 45 U.S. states and territories. As alleged in the various indictments, these individuals participated in healthcare fraud schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other healthcare programs."

No wonder our national debt is over $39 trillion.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a national reform, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.