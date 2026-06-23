Bless Your Heart, Jon.

In the Deep South, when a lady wants to insult someone without them knowing, she might say, "Bless your heart." That means, among other things, some unprintable, that you're an idiot and not worth her time. It's a way of stating her opinion without creating a scene. Trust me when I say that if a Southern lady wanted to create a scene, she could without a problem or hesitation. Considering that Jon Ossoff (D-Ga), one of the senators from Georgia, grew up and still lives in the South, he”s probably heard the phrase more than a few times.

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Elected during the shenanigans of the 2020 election, Ossoff hasn”t exactly burnished his time in office. He is your average TDS Democrat and a nepo baby on top of that. He introduced 76 bills and resolutions in the 118th Congress. Some of the resolutions were groundbreaking ideas, such as blocking President Trump”s executive order restricting collective bargaining, as well as blocking reforms that would improve system integrity for Medicare spending.

Ossoff, at the age of 39, is the youngest member of the Senate and the first millennial elected to the Senate. He also comes from a privileged background. He attended a pricey private school in Atlanta and then an expensive private college, Georgetown University, and the London School of Economics. His father owns a specialty publishing company and has partly bankrolled his son”s political ambitions. It”s not surprising that he”s a Democrat and that he votes the way he does. He”s told what to do, and he does it, even if it does come back and bite him on the backside.

One example is after stating that the CARES Act, a federal coronavirus relief bill, would only help the wealthy, his father applied for, and received, a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program between $350,000 and $1 million dollars. The loan saved 30 jobs. However, Strafford Publications, the father”s company, has an estimated $28 million in revenue. Ossoff was correct in saying that it benefited the wealthy. He left out one very important detail. He has been reluctant to comment on this use of federal funds. To paraphrase a line from the movie 1776, “What”s that smell…? Why, it”s hypocrisy!”

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On the outside, Ossoff looks like the type of candidate that the Democrats need more of. He's young, he's married, he has children, he's “…articulate and bright and clean…” to borrow President Biden's description of President Obama. Yes, his politics are awful, but he looks good, which is what the Democrats are always after: candidates that people can identify with, hopefully, maybe, don”t look too closely. Unfortunately, for Democrats anyway, the party leadership seems to be more attracted to creepy, single men like James Talarico or Nazi tat-wearing weirdos like Graham Platner. Why, that is a whole other article.

2026 is an election year for Ossoff. He has teamed up with another Democrat hopeful, the former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance-Bottoms. She is the Democrat candidate for governor of Georgia. She did such a spectacular job of being mayor; she”s going to fail up! The team-up has created headlines such as “Ossoff and Bottoms launch unified ticket” and “Rep. Clay Fuller: Georgia wants winners, not Ossoff and Bottoms.” The Ossoff-Bottoms ticket has a real ring to it, doesn”t it? We, all of us, should be happy that the names weren't reversed. Can you actually read Bottoms-Ossoff without giggling? Or that her maiden name wasn't used as well? Ossoff Lance-Bottoms. You laughed, you know you did. I certainly did; we”re all 12.

From the outside, just like Ossoff, Bottoms looks like someone the Democrats should want more of. She's black, she's married, she has children. She went to public school, and she went to a public college and law school. She”s represented children in court. To quote Joe Biden “…this is storybook…” But again, like Ossoff, that's where the normalcy ends.

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She is virulently against immigration enforcement, as stated by Nick Puglia, Regional Press Secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee: "Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms are defund the police radicals who want to protect criminal illegals like Laken Riley's killer from deportation. The Ossoff-Bottoms agenda is too extreme for Georgia,” Bottoms is the mayor who allowed the illegal alien who killed Laken Riley to wander the streets of Georgia. I hope the intelligent minds of the Peach State vote with their minds and not their emotions.

Rush Limbaugh said many times that being a liberal was the easiest and most gutless decision you could make. He was right, of course. He was always right. Being a Democrat means you don't actually have to do anything. All you have to do is sound good. If you can sound earnest and believable, you've got it made. You can do anything. You can say anything, and it won't matter. You can wish for the death of your opponent's family and still be elected into office.

You can also be a nepo baby like Ossoff and rail against those who put you into office in the first place. Ossoff thought he was being clever about his opponent, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), in an X post, stating that Collins was an antisemite, a bigot, and GASP, his father was in Congress before him! Horrors!

Related: Jon Ossoff Tried to Mock Mike Collins Over His ‘Daddy.’ Then the Receipts Came Out.

Jon, Jon, Jon… Bless your heart! I would suggest that Sen. Ossoff remove the log from his eye before removing the speck in Rep. Collins' eye. From using an inheritance to buy a controlling interest in the foreign film company he now owns to Daddy Ossoff buying Junior a house in D.C., Collins’ father hasn’t donated heavily to his son’s campaign as Ossoff’s dad has. While he appears to rail against nepotism, he is the very definition of it.

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Isn’t that always the way with Democrats today? Disgustingly wealthy, everything handed to them, especially the younger ones, never had to work for anything, yet they have the temerity to claim to be fighting for the little guy. As we say in the South, "Butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth." I can only pray that the good people of Georgia see fit to send the nepo baby packing, right along with the former mayor.

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