Convicted: Three More Noncitizens Who Voted in U.S. Elections

Federal authorities announced three new convictions for noncitizens who voted in American elections, once again undermining Democrat propaganda.

U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones announced the convictions on June 22. “Voting in a federal election without U.S. citizenship is a crime,” he posted. That ought to be an obvious truism, grounded in our national and state laws, and yet for some reason authorities have to repeat it over and over again. Of course, Democrats love it when they can rig elections with illegal votes, which is why they keep dishonestly assuring Americans that non-citizens never vote in our elections.

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Quiñones’s statement explained, “Three noncitizens were convicted of illegal voting and related election offenses in federal court. Protecting the integrity of the electoral process and holding accountable those who violate federal election laws remains a top priority for our Office. Individuals who unlawfully register to vote or cast ballots in federal elections can face criminal prosecution, imprisonment, and immigration consequences.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reshared Quiñones’s post and explained that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was instrumental in identifying and exposing the illegal voters:

🚨THREE NONCITIZENS CONVICTED FOR ILLEGALLY VOTING IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS.



This conviction comes after an @HSI_Miami investigation into the three noncitizens, who admitted to voting despite knowing they were not eligible.



Our elections belong to AMERICANS, not foreign citizens. https://t.co/DG7b0yAACn — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 23, 2026

One of the noncitizen voters is Moises Lima Jr., a Brazilian who has been living in the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident since January 2024. The very next month, he registered to vote while falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen, and voted in the 2024 federal election. The charges against him were a false claim of citizenship for the purpose of voting and voting by an alien.

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The Department of Justice press release listed the other two noncitizens also:

Gordon Louis, a Haitian national and a convicted felon, knowingly voted in the 2020 general election for federal offices, including President, Vice President, and member of the House of Representatives, despite knowing he was not a U.S. citizen. Louis pleaded guilty to voting by an alien and was sentenced on April 15. Roberto Figueredo, a Cuban national whose lawful permanent resident status had been revoked and who had been ordered removed from the U.S., submitted a Florida voter registration application on Jan. 29, 2020, falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and falsely affirming that he was eligible to vote. At the time, Figueredo was a convicted felon whose voting rights had not been restored. On Oct. 1, 2020, he knowingly cast a ballot in a federal election. Figueredo pleaded guilty to casting a false ballot and voting by an alien on Sept. 30, 2025 and was sentenced on February 4.

Related: Feds Charge 455 Fraudsters, Capture Two of Their ‘Most Wanted’

No matter how much they deny the reality of such noncitizen voters, Democrats know these crimes are occurring.

Indeed, when we note how resistant California Democrat officials are to audits of their voter rolls and investigations into their election results, we have to wonder how many illegal aliens have voted just in that state. In Los Angeles in particular, there is evidence of widespread voter fraud and the city council just recently voted to advance a measure allowing illegal aliens to vote in local elections. They’re trying to legitimize the fraud.

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