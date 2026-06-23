LIVE RESULTS: Runoffs in South Carolina, Primaries in New York and Maryland

Happy Tuesday! You know what that means: It’s live results time. I can only imagine that you're just as stoked as I am.

One of the big races on everybody's radar today is the runoff for the governor’s race in South Carolina. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson are facing off for the GOP nod to replace Gov. Henry McMaster, who leaves under term limits at the end of this term.

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What makes this race so unusual is that President Donald Trump endorsed both Evette and Wilson after initially endorsing only Evette. Naturally, both candidates are taking advantage of the dual endorsement.

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I was proud to come in first as President @realDonaldTrump’s endorsed candidate for Governor on June 9th. Looking forward to doing it again on June 23rd.



Get out and vote on Tuesday, and let’s Keep South Carolina Winning! — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) June 19, 2026

I am honored to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. President Trump has fought harder than anyone to secure our border, restore American strength, drain the swamp, protect our freedoms, and put working families first.



As South Carolina’s Attorney General, I have… pic.twitter.com/ZTychjU6yx — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) June 19, 2026

The other runoff that we have an embed for in the Palmetto State is the Republican runoff for the 1st Congressional District, but the Republican runoff for attorney general is up for grabs. Other local runoffs are at play as well. Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern in South Carolina.

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In Maryland, the big race on people’s minds is the governor’s race. On the Democratic side, incumbent Gov. Wes Moore faces off against physician Eric Felber. Despite declining approval ratings, Moore has fundraised well and is likely to win. The Republican primary features over a half-dozen candidates with no clear frontrunner. House seats are on the ballot for both parties as well.

All eight congressional seats have primaries, but Maryland is pretty overwhelmingly Democratic. Of course, there are also lower-ballot state races as well as local contests to watch for. Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern in Maryland.

Moving on to the Empire State, New Yorkers will be making their parties’ choice for governor — sort of. Gov. Kathy Hochul is running unopposed on the Democratic side, while Bruce Blakeman is in an uncontested race for the Republican nomination. Both parties' contests for attorney general are uncontested as well.

The biggest news in congressional races in New York is happening in the Democratic primaries. It’s the narrative we’ve seen playing out in blue races all over the country: establishment Democrats versus far-left, even radical or socialist, candidates. The Democratic Socialists of America are mobilizing in many of these races, and New York’s primaries may tell us a lot about the future (and the present) of the Democratic Party.

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You can see the results of many of these key races in all three states as they come in in real time, courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ. And, as always, keep your eyes right here at PJ Media for the best coverage and conservative analysis of these and other races in this important midterm election cycle.

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