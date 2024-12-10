The Morning Briefing: Are We Ready for Some BLM 'Winter of Love' Mostly Peaceful Stuff?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kezwynder never did warm to the escargot breakfast buffet at the chateau gatherings.

Advertisement

Here we go again.

Things have been a little quieter than expected since Donald Trump became the president-elect last month. Yes, there were a couple of marches in some very blue cities, but not as much brouhaha as many of us thought there would be. Just in time for the holidays, the wannabe bada**es from Ferguson and the George Floyd Summer of No COVID Protocols are back, which Matt wrote about:

A New York Black Lives Matter leader has called for “black vigilantes” to retaliate following Daniel Penny’s acquittal on Monday. Penny, a 26-year-old former Marine, faced charges of second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the 2023 death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway after Neely was threatening passengers. "Just like everybody else has vigilantes, we need some black vigilantes,” New York BLM co-founder Hank Newsome said in the wake of the verdict. "People want to jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud. How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us?"

To the surprise of no one, the leftists are trying to give Jordan Neely the Trayvon Martin and George Floyd revisionist history treatment, portraying him as an innocent lamb who posed no threat to anyone. None of the witnesses who were there at the time shared this opinion. Leftists love lauding all the wrong people, though. We've already seen that this week all of the praise from them for the assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Sound judges of character these people are not.

Advertisement

The race-baiting shtick is wearing a little thin for everyone. Megyn Kelly nails it here:

Megyn Kelly: “Somebody yelled out in the courtroom, 'it's a racist country'. That's not working any more. You're going to have to find a new line… the BLM era is officially over… Trump’s re-elected and Daniel Penny’s acquitted.”pic.twitter.com/k77kmkfp6g — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 9, 2024

The pathetic BLM posers might want to read the room now. The idiot Obama-era politicians who propped them up all the way through the 2020 rioting have been pushed to the side. We're not going to be seeing kneeling photo-ops from the Capitol when the Trump 47 crew rolls back into the Beltway in January.

They might not even find some of the Democrats in New York City in the mood for their antics. On yesterday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," Stephen Green and I were discussing the fact that New York Mayor Eric Adams has become much less patient with criminals in the city since it's been overrun with illegal aliens. He sounds positively conservative at times.

It bears repeating that the BLM tough guys don't take to the streets in cities where the gun laws make it easier for the locals to arm themselves. I'm fairly confident that I won't be seeing a lot of BLM marching in my immediate vicinity.

Unfortunately, most of our big cities are bluer than blue and don't offer their citizens the opportunity to take advantage of their Second Amendment rights. And we all know how much the Democrats enjoy their race riots. They would no doubt love for there to be a lot of social unrest as Trump returns to power.

Advertisement

Again, however, things have changed. Much of the country has moved on from the madness that gripped it four years ago when BLM, Antifa, and all of the other spoiled brats who weren't hugged enough as kids were allowed to run roughshod while entire police forces were ordered to stand down. As we saw in Los Angeles with the recent ousting of its soft-on-crime DA, even progressives get sick of crime after a while.

Let's hope that's catching.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me, on a roll. An Open Letter to Everyone Who Will Have Their Rights Taken Away on Jan. 20, 2025

VodkaPundit. I Can't Believe What Germany and Austria Just Did... er, Stopped Doing

BLM Wants to Start a Race War After Daniel Penny Verdict

Biosecurity Hazard: Hundreds of Vials Containing Deadly Viruses Are Missing

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Syria's Biggest Losers: Khamenei, Putin, Obama

Sex, Murder, and Small Town Politics: What's Going On In Letcher County, Kentucky?

White Christmas: BTS’s V and Bing Crosby Top Charts in 43 Countries

A Totally Not Unbiased Look at Saturday’s Football Fairytale

Should Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson Be in Jail for Trying to Frame Trump for 'Insurrection'?

Sherrod Brown’s Loss Reflects the Broad Unpopularity of an Aggressive Regulatory Agenda

Advertisement

No, Elon Musk Isn’t Anywhere Close to Being the ‘Richest Man in the World’

Karma: San Franciscio Liberal Who Wants to Defund the Police Begs Police for Help

Townhall Mothership

Yup. It Sure Looks Like the Bidens Snubbed Harris, Emhoff at Kennedy Center Honors

Alleged Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Faces Multiple Charges in Pennsylvania

+1. Harmeet Dhillon Nominated for Role in Trump's Administration

Here's What Trump's 'Border Czar' Will Do About DACA Recipients

Lies, Damn Lies, and the Anti-Gun Narrative

Cam&Co. New Report Sheds Light on How to Best Address Unintentional Shootings

How Tide is Turning on Gun Control Efforts

Is Billionaire Marc Benioff Moving to the Right?

Is It Any Wonder That No Sane Person Takes Fact Checks Seriously?

She cray-cray. Vox Media is Ending Its Podcast Deal with Taylor Lorenz

And Googling "no extradition." REPORT: Christopher Wray Preparing Resignation As FBI Director

She's concussed. Liz Cheney Threatens Donald Trump's DOJ With 'Sanctions' If They Investigate Her

Trump War Room Highlights Hypocritical Democrats' Past Praise for Tulsi Gabbard

‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO

Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Democrats Are So Out of Touch They’re Gonna Keep Losing

Are Campus Pro-Palestinian Protests About to Get Violent?

Advertisement

Daniel Penny May Be Acquitted, but Our Justice System Is Still Broken

GOLD. MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay

Around the Interwebz

Netflix Drafts NFL Christmas Gameday On-Air Talent, Including Comedians Nate Bargatze & Bert Kreischer

Ten months after first tease, OpenAI launches Sora video generation publicly

10 Ancient and Contemporary Yule Traditions

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

JUST IN: Taylor Lorenz giggles and says she felt “joy” when Brian Thompson, a husband, father, and CEO of UHC was k*lled. pic.twitter.com/Y57NTWfM6C — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 9, 2024

Bee Me

EPIC.

Juan Soto Retires From Professional Baseball To Play For The New York Mets https://t.co/VEb55bEDq2 pic.twitter.com/MC13a7UVOv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 9, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

I think I dated her daughter.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes