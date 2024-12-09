White Christmas: BTS’s V and Bing Crosby Top Charts in 43 Countries

When music stars from two centuries and two continents combined in a duet of the most popular Christmas song in history, it has topped the charts in more than 40 countries.

Years after his death, megastar Bing Crosby, the “Voice of America,” once again has a number one hit, thanks to South Korean BTS star V, who combined his singing with Bing’s on a rendition of the beloved classic “White Christmas.” The sweet and nostalgic song is just as appealing to audiences now as it was when it debuted during WWII, and a whole new generation of fans is in love with this year’s hit holiday tune.

White Christmas was written by Jewish immigrant and exceptionally talented songwriter Irving Berlin, who reportedly penned it in Phoenix, where he eagerly told his secretary, “It’s the best song I ever wrote. Hell, it’s the best song anybody ever wrote!” Music fans evidently agree because Bing’s rendition of “White Christmas” remains the best selling song in history. With the new version by V sweeping the globe, it seems the song’s status remains assured.

Billboard reported on Dec. 8 that the V-Bing duet was chosen as the week’s top new music through a poll that included music across numerous genres. The song also achieved the biggest Christmas song debut in Spotify history. And Kpopmap reported on Dec. 7:

BTS V (Kim Taehyung) has once again proven his reputation as the ‘Winter Boy,’ just like his nickname. V delighted fans worldwide with the collaboration song ‘White Christmas (with V of BTS)’ with the legendary American singer and actor Bing Crosby, released through Big Hit Music on the 7th. The song topped the iTunes ‘Top Song’ chart in 43 countries, including France, Japan, Finland, and Brazil, proving its global popularity. This version of Crosby’s classic ‘White Christmas,’ which has been loved since its first release in 1942, was reinterpreted by V with his jazz-style voice and perfectly harmonizes with Crosby’s vocals, earning praise from many.

As noted above, Irving Berlin wrote “White Christmas” as part of his soundtrack for the 1942 movie "Holiday Inn," which starred Crosby and dancer Fred Astaire. The song itself debuted before the movie, however, when Bing sang it on radio on Dec. 25, 1941, a couple of weeks after the devastating Pearl Harbor attacks that launched America into WWII. As Crosby toured the world entertaining troops, the men far from home always clamored for “White Christmas.”

Crosby remembered fighting down tears as he sang it for troops before the brutal Battle of the Bulge. And the song’s popularity endured long after U.S. troops came home, and continues to this day. It is interesting to note that V recently ended his service in the South Korean military. Now as then, “White Christmas” appeals to soldiers.

Crosby’s exceptional popularity dropped somewhat after his death when one of his sons issued accusations that his siblings labeled and which he himself later admitted to be blatant lies. But Christmas is the season for miracles and redemption, as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ. “White Christmas” once brought Americans together, and V’s new duet with Bing appears to be bringing together people from around the world.

Enjoy the new lovely, heartwarming rendition of the most beloved Christmas song from Bing and V, and may all your days be merry and bright!