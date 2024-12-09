MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It's Monday morning and already I don't remember the weekend happening.

Maybe it was the bottle of wine Melissa insisted on opening early Sunday afternoon to help her with putting up the Christmas decorations, and I, a gentleman, wasn't going to let her drink alone.

Advertisement

Then we had Italian for dinner, and while I'm not sure what the law has to say about it, I'm pretty sure it's a sin not to have wine with Italian. So Sunday was delightful. I just wish I still felt like I'd had one.

Know what I mean?

But Monday is looking good at this early hour and it'll be even better when I get together at 3 p.m. with Stephen Kruiser and our VIP Gold family for Five O'Clock Somewhere.

See you then...