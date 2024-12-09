MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on December 09, 2024

It's Monday morning and already I don't remember the weekend happening.

Maybe it was the bottle of wine Melissa insisted on opening early Sunday afternoon to help her with putting up the Christmas decorations, and I, a gentleman, wasn't going to let her drink alone.

Then we had Italian for dinner, and while I'm not sure what the law has to say about it, I'm pretty sure it's a sin not to have wine with Italian. So Sunday was delightful. I just wish I still felt like I'd had one.

Know what I mean?

But Monday is looking good at this early hour and it'll be even better when I get together at 3 p.m. with Stephen Kruiser and our VIP Gold family for Five O'Clock Somewhere.

See you then...

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

