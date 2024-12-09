Karma: San Franciscio Liberal Who Wants to Defund the Police Begs Police for Help

I don't typically like to laugh at someone's misfortune, but sometimes you just can't help but chuckle at the irony of certain situations. In this case, a liberal woman in San Francisco, who has some big ideas about "defunding the police," got a little dose of reality. Now, all she needs is a bite of humble pie.

Darcie Bell, who goes by the name "Jerque Cousteau" on X, took to the social media platform over the weekend to announce that thieves had stolen a U-Haul truck that was full of her belongings.

After making the post, she continued the thread with a plea to several San Francisco area officials, asking them to help her by making sure "companies like U-Haul put GPS on their vehicles." I guess she largely blames U-Haul for the incident and feels so entitled that she thinks there should be a law forced on private businesses just for her.

She added a few more posts, rambling on about how she didn't care about anything but the "sentimental stuff" and hoped the thieves took what they needed. She also indicated that she didn't care what happened to the people who stole the truck. And then there was a random post about how she was moving because she couldn't afford to live in San Francisco anymore and about how her kid broke his leg at school and there was no nurse to help, so she had to roll him to the car in an office chair because the schools are underfunded.

(Please note: Bell uses strong language in her tweets.)

Hey @AaronPeskin @RafaelMandelman @LondonBreed would be cool if I could get my stuff back but also; maybe you could do something to make sure that companies like uhaul put gps on their vehicles so when theft occurs, I could at least know where my stuff went. — Jerque Cousteau (@neo_antiquarian) December 7, 2024





I just want my shit back, the sentimental stuff, please. I don’t about the people who stole it, people steal shit, I just hope they take the stuff they need and I can recover the personal stuff that’s the stuff I’m struggling with. — Jerque Cousteau (@neo_antiquarian) December 7, 2024

After her tirade, U-Haul Cares responded to her posts, suggesting she contact her local authorities and provide the company with the police report.

Hello. We, sincerely, apologize for what has occurred to you and your belongings. If you haven't already, please be sure to contact the local authorities to report this matter. Please be sure to contact us back to provide the police report to the Equipment Recovery department 1/2 — U-Haul Cares (@UHaul_Cares) December 7, 2024

Bell then replies and says she's waiting for the San Francisco Police Department to get back to her. Hours after filing her report, she reportedly complained about the police department to the New York Post. "I haven’t found my s***! The cops didn’t do s***! U-Haul made me file a f****** police report!" she said, adding "There’s cameras all over this city. They haven’t done s***! ...I just want my stuff back!" Nice.

I'm not going to post anymore of her vile X tirades — they're easy enough to find if you want to see them and Bell seems to enjoy all of the attention she's receiving — but her entire account is basically a checklist of far-left ideas and rants, either made by her or other liberal accounts that she has reposted. This includes everything from complaining about how California isn't a nice place to live, even though she probably voted in the very people who made it that way, to stopping short of justifying the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. And, of course, there are several posts about defunding the very police who she wants to hurry up and help her get her stuff back. Her whole timeline is filled with so much hate, anger, and foul language that it made my head hurt to be honest. Why does anyone want to be like that?

But even though Bell seems to live in some sort of lefty fantasy world and comes across as someone who isn't very nice, I do hope police find her stuff. I can't imagine being in that situation, and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone, even someone who doesn't seem to like her own mother because she's a Trump supporter. But hey, at least I finally found someone who actually uses the Oxford Dictionary's "Word of the Year."