An Open Letter to Everyone Who Will Have Their Rights Taken Away on Jan. 20, 2025

We hear so much about political divisiveness here in the United States these days. I decided that it was time to use my forum here to reach out to the other side and see if I can get the healing process started.

Advertisement

I'm a giver and a uniter, people.

According to the erudite leftist voices at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and all throughout social media, President-elect Literally Hitler But Also Plus Sometimes Stalin (long, I know, but I don't make the rules) is going to quickly take away the rights of the LGBTQ++ Rainbow Coalition as soon as he's sworn in on Inauguration Day.

I want all of you who are living in fear of Donald Trump's first working lunch when back in the Oval Office to know this:

I see you.

You and your rights will not disappear into the shadows on my watch. I am a conservative who has been in the entertainment industry for three-and-a-half decades; I know the agony of feeling otherized.

Your pain is my pain.

I truly believe that we can get back to being the United States in more than name only. Now is the time to band together and be there for one another no matter what the circumstances.

We are stronger as one.

In the interest of extending an olive branch, I'm going to offer my services and editorial privileges here to chronicle each right that Trump 47 takes away from LGBTQ++&V-8 people.

Advertisement

Chocolate silk pie is really good.

All you have to do is contact me with detailed proof of the right, and exactly what our next president did to strip you of it.

Who the hell invited Terrence?

I was shocked and moved when I read an article in The Washington Post titled, "LGBTQ+ Americans stockpile meds and make plans to move after Trump’s win." Here's an excerpt from that:

Zoei Montgomery is so nervous about President-elect Donald Trump’s second presidency that she is making plans to escape to Canada if life in the United States becomes intolerable for her as a transgender woman.

The concern makes sense. When Trump is officially president again, I can see him setting aside things like fixing the economy, avoiding World War III, and making the country safe from violent illegal alien criminals to focus on being mean to someone who can't even spell "Zoey" properly.

Shag carpet needs to make a comeback.

Zoei must have gotten ahold of the 10 secret pages of "Project 2025" that no one was supposed to see until Inauguration Day. They deal primarily with two subjects: proving that Anthony Fauci is behind avian flu and criminalizing the rainbow.

Advertisement

Clamato is not good on ice cream.

Throughout the entirety of Trump's second presidency, I promise to be the Diarist of Lost Rights. If I ever told anyone where I live, my door would always be open. I will never close my metaphorical door, I promise. Be forewarned that I am rarely wearing pants, even in metaphors.

YAHTZEE!

Yes, if we focus on what we have in common, we'll be able to get through the next four years, come what may. Just email me whenever you need me: [email protected].

Namaste.

Give Terrence the Clamato.