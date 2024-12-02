The Morning Briefing: Kash Patel's Nomination Sets Off a Mass Dem Triggering Effect

Top O' the Briefing

We all want to get to Inauguration Day as quickly as possible. While we are waiting for the Biden-Harris nightmare to come to an end, Donald Trump sure is making the transition period entertaining, isn't he? The time between now and January 20 is going to fly by while we're watching the Democrats have new hissy fits every day.

Trump's sense of timing is always impeccable, and he made sure that his big news for the weekend didn't get lost in the holiday noise, waiting until Saturday to announce Kash Patel as his nominee to be FBI director, which Robert wrote about:

The appointment has been rumored ever since Donald Trump was reelected president of the United States, and on Saturday evening, he made it official: “I am proud to announce,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” This is an extraordinary and highly significant appointment, as Patel has been a harsh critic of the far-left, highly politicized, and deeply corrupt FBI. A thoroughgoing housecleaning appears to be in the offing — unless the deep state that Patel will be targeting manages to defeat him in a head-on confrontation.

I wrote back in July of last year that I thought that Trump's biggest failure in his first term was not firing FBI Director Christopher Wray before he left office. Well, hiring Wray in the first place wasn't a very bright move, either. Never take advice from Chris Christie. Trump really didn't do much Swamp-draining at the FBI at all, leaving in the corrupt people who would make his life and the lives of many others miserable during the Biden years.

It's now safe to say that the corruptocrats at the Bureau are aware that there will be some housecleaning.

Matt writes in a VIP column that he's thoroughly enjoying watching the Democrats lose it over Patel and, in another VIP post, Victoria says that "the pucker factor in the mahogany-paneled suites of the FBI brass's 7th floor" has been increased.

The biggest meltdown came from John Bolton, who has been in the midst of one long Trump Derangement Syndrome-induced diaper-filling for years now. Like all of the other neocon Never Trumpers, Bolton spends a lot of useful idiot lapdog time with the hacks in the mainstream media. He passed a note to NBC's Kristen Welker, which Robert also covered:

Fox News reported Sunday that Bolton, who has been enraged at Trump ever since he was fired from the first Trump administration for advocating that the U.S. get involved in more endless and unnecessary wars, sent a statement about the Patel appointment to Kristin Welker of NBC’s "Meet the Press." Welker wrote on X: “Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton tells @NBCNews: ‘Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be his Lavrenty Beria. Fortunately, the FBI is not the NKVD. The Senate should reject this nomination 100-0.’”

As Robert goes on to explain, Beria was the head of Joseph Stalin's secret police. Maybe we should give him bonus points for avoiding a Hitler reference. It's a lunatic response, of course. Robert's headline says that Bolton "may need psychiatric help," and over at RedState, my colleague Bonchie writes that there is something "psychopathic" about Bolton's "arrogance."

Yes, it's fun to watch this breakdown right now, but it's going to get old in a hurry once Trump is sworn in for his second term. These unstable idiots are going to be more dramatic than ever. If Trump does start the housecleaning right away, there won't be many of them who will be in positions to be disruptive.

At this point, I'm hoping that John Bolton and Liz Cheney get their own MSNBC shows, then get canceled when Elon Musk buys the network.

Everything Isn't Awful

I love how unbothered he is when it bumps into the stairs 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qutgk16kZs — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 1, 2024

Sen. Chris Murphy says he’s ‘concerned’ Kash Patel would only protect Republicans as FBI director https://t.co/deO8kcbDtO — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 1, 2024

