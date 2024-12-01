The Madness of King Joe: The Second Anti-Trump Insurrection Is Now Underway

There’s a curious story in the Book of Daniel about a “mad king.” Widely considered to be Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon, this poor, suffering despot destroyed Jerusalem, bragged that he “finally beat Medicare,” and then went bats**t crazy for seven years. (Well, one of those anecdotes is untrue.)

Daniel 4:33 detailed how Nebuchadnezzar II went so cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, he “ate grass like an ox” — ironclad proof, of course, that God Almighty says only lunatics are vegetarians.

Fortunately, after seven long years, Nebuchadnezzar II (his friends called him Nebby) had his sanity restored. Instead of eating grass, he went back to eating porkchops, or whatever. A happy ending: Ol’ Nebby was better than ever!

And he never ate a salad again. (I assume.)

But the greater historical record is largely devoid of loony-tune leaders. Sure, there was the much-ballyhooed “madness” of King George III, and numerous kings, queens, and emperors who were renowned for their various eccentricities. But out-and-out senile or clear-cut crazy?

Not very often.

Mostly because senile, crazy leaders tended to be “removed” before they went too senile or got too crazy.

It’s called regicide: The murder of royalty. In fact, our constitutional precept of presidential impeachment directly stems from regicide. Since it was our Creator — and not the state — that endowed us with “certain unalienable rights,” we therefore have a God-given right to wage war and depose monarchs who’d deprive us of these rights. As Ben Franklin pointed out, impeachment was certainly preferable to regicide, which rendered the ex-ruler “not only deprived of his life but of the opportunity of vindicating his character.”

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” might’ve botched the landing, but its general conceit was correct: Claiming a throne requires luck, skill, and the happenstance of birth, but keeping the throne takes intelligence, shrewdness, and strategic planning.

An unworthy monarch is not long for the world.

But in the final days of King Joe’s final days, we’re in unchartered territory. President Biden is mentally unwell; his speech, body language, and acuity have visibly deteriorated. After stumbling, bumbling, and fumbling away the Democratic nomination with an incoherent debate performance, he was swiftly replaced with his V.P.

Yet today, Kamala Harris is drowning her sorrows somewhere in Margaritaville. Liberals love minority women, but they hate losers — and after blowing the national election, Harris is history. She failed them, and they’ll never forgive her for it.

So who the Hell is running our country right now?

Since the election, there’s been a series of “mad” moves from the Biden White House. From recklessly expanding America’s involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian War to “Trump-proofing” Biden’s legacy, the White House is attempting to box in the incoming Trump administration, deepening our foreign entanglements… whether the American people like it or not.

At least, someone in the White House is.

It’s not Kamala Harris because she’s not there. And it’s not Joe Biden because he’s mentally gone.

Which means an unelected, unaccountable federal employee is risking World War III on his or her own.

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, conservatives have been content to “drink champagne in the victory lane,” but those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. Think back to 2016: This is when the seeds of Trump’s destruction were planted.

From bogus FBI surveillance to Deep State interference, rust doesn’t sleep — and neither do liberals. Right now, they’re not just licking their wounds; they’re planting mines and camouflaging their tripwires. Remember: They didn’t wait for Trump to take office in 2016!

And they’re not going to wait in 2024.

Pay attention: The second anti-Trump insurrection is now underway.