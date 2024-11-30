BREAKING: It’s Official — Trump Names Deep State Foe Kash Patel FBI Director

The appointment has been rumored ever since Donald Trump was reelected president of the United States, and on Saturday evening, he made it official: “I am proud to announce,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” This is an extraordinary and highly significant appointment, as Patel has been a harsh critic of the far-left, highly politicized and deeply corrupt FBI. A thoroughgoing housecleaning appears to be in the offing — unless the deep state that Patel will be targeting manages to defeat him in a head-on confrontation.

Trump added in his announcement:

Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials. This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI.

Patel may very well do just that. Certainly it is something he has made no secret about wanting very much to do. Back in August, Patel was asked what he would do if he did become the director of the FBI, and his answer was pure gold.

“One of my biggest personal recommendations,” Patel said, “is you shut down the FBI headquarters building and open it up the next day as the Museum of the Deep State, and you send those 7000 agents in the headquarters building down range to chase down rapists, to chase down murderers, to chase down drug traffickers and let the cops be cops on the streets across America. You keep a small contingent in Washington, DC. That’s step one.”

That was a heady enough recommendation in itself, and Patel was just getting started. The desperately corrupt FBI of Old Joe Biden and Merrick Garland, which abandoned all pretense of being politically neutral and did its level best to frame Donald Trump for bogus crimes so as to hamstring his presidency or drive him out of the Oval Office altogether, did it all behind the most pious of veneers. As the Biden/Garland FBI threw aside all standards of ethics and decency in its effort to get Trump, its overlords and allies would schoolmarmishly remind us that “no one is above the law.”

They did that while assuming that they themselves were above the law, and would never be held accountable for turning the Federal Bureau of Investigation into a weapon of partisan politics and the most scurrilous of political dirty tricks. And it wasn’t just Trump. This was the FBI that relentlessly downplayed or ignored altogether the very real threat of Islamic jihad while insisting that “white supremacists” were the biggest terror threat facing the nation today. And by “white supremacists,” they meant patriotic and law-abiding Americans who supported Trump, or opposed abortion, or didn’t like Critical Race Theory being forced upon their children in primary school. They meant you and they meant me.

Patel signaled that all that would come to an end on his watch, saying in that August interview: “You get rid of half of the legion of lawyers and special counsels that exist within the FBI to do one thing, to corrupt and obstruct government oversight from constitutionally applicable committees in Congress.” Bravo. And even that wasn’t all.

Advertisement

Patel concluded: “Another aspect of it is one of the biggest institutions in the FBI that has been troubled and politicized and weaponized has been their intel component. We have an Intel agency. I don’t need it to be redone within the walls of the FBI. We’ve shown when we’ve given them that power what they do to it, they unlawfully surveil a president as a candidate. So those are three quick things that we could rattle off that would be my recommendation to reform the FBI.”

Now Kash Patel has a chance to clean one of the filthiest of Augean Stables in Washington. All patriotic Americans should hope and pray that he succeeds.