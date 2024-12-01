LIAR: Biden Goes Back on His Word, Pardons Idiot Son, Hunter Biden

He promised he wouldn’t do it. He swore up and down that it would never happen.

But then again, he also said that Trump was Hitler, Americans were garbage, and MAGA was an existential threat to democracy. (Also, he’s “sharp as a tack.”)

Advertisement

Another day, another Biden lie: It was announced on Sunday evening that President Biden would go back on his word and issue a full, unconditional pardon to his idiot kid, Hunter Biden. In his words:

I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.

But that’s not what Joe Biden told us before.

“With regards to the question regarding my family,” President Biden said in June, “I’m extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He has. He’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything. I said, I said I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him.” [emphasis added]

In fact, President Biden piously told ABC’s David Muir (who proved his own impartiality two months later in that ridiculous three-on-one ABC News presidential “debate”) that the Democrats’ acceptance of America’s unassailable, apolitical legal system is what differentiates him from the scary Orange Monster: Democrats believe in the rule of law. Republicans don’t.

“[Trump]’s trying to undermine it,” Biden declared. “He got a fair trial. The jury spoke.”

Throughout 2024, the message was consistent: Absolutely no pardon for Hunter Biden. Not now, not ever. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly told the media, “I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son.”

Advertisement

Even after Hunter Biden was convicted — but before the election in November — the president was steadfast: “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the juridical process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

And not just Joe Biden: “Doctor” Jill Biden said it, too. “Joe and I both respect the judicial system, and that’s the bottom line.”

Naturally, hard-hitting, unbiased news outlets like MSNBC (which are just as impartial as Muir) were effusive in their praise at the time:

But Biden’s decision is the correct one. By ruling out a pardon, he is demonstrating respect for the rule of law. He might also be taking pains not to serve as an enabler for a child who has struggled with drug addiction.

Which, of course, contrasted quite poignantly with the diabolical shenanigans of the scary Orange Monster:

The president’s embrace of the rule of law and his affirmation of the legal system stand in sharp contrast to former President Donald Trump’s behavior. While in office, he was quick to use the pardon system as a blunt force tool to get what he wanted, dangling pardons to wavering allies who might be considering cooperating with the investigations of him.

A truly unbiased media (which rules out MSNBC and ABC News) would note the dramatically different backdrops between the legal battles of President-elect Trump and Hunter Biden: The former was (and is) the leader of the political opposition, facing unprecedented criminal charges in new and novel ways. The latter was a drug addict who lied and illegally obtained a gun.

Advertisement

But no matter.

Unburdened by the 2024 presidential election, there’s no need to lie anymore: Joe Biden was always going to pardon his son! If you don’t know that, you don’t know Joe.

But his explanation for breaking his word will make you do a spit-take.

Because, even by the lofty standards of the left, this level of chutzpah is absolutely astounding: President Biden claimed he had to issue the pardon because Hunter was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” and “Hunter was treated differently” from others who commit similar crimes.

Go back and reread that last paragraph. It’s harder to digest than Aunt Mildred’s casserole.

Be angry. Be outraged. Be annoyed. But don’t be surprised: When people show you who they are… believe them.

Because the Bidens have been showing us EXACTLY who they are for 50 years.