The Morning Briefing: Are the Lawfare Lunatics Sweating Yet?

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media Spent a good portion of this year insisting that Donald Trump would be a vengeful tyrant if he was elected again, hell-bent on retribution against, well, them. That didn't go over quite like they thought it would, obviously. Heck, it sounded like a strong selling point to some of us.

When Trump returns to office in January he'll have plenty of work just beginning to undo the overwhelming damage that Joe Biden and the commie cabal running his brain have done. Getting the southern border under control, putting out the international fires that President LOLEightyonemillion has started, and ridding the economy of all of the Dem stink will be time consuming. It's not likely that Trump will be spending his lunches plotting payback.

The Democrats are going to be alternately relieved and crushed when they realize Trump isn't going to Hitler for them.

There is still a conversation to be had about some of the worst players in the 2024 anti-Trump jihad. People tasked with upholding the law and justice became an election interference racket and were fervently hoping that they could get him in jail before the election. It was a truly frightening, un-American spectacle, and a legitimate threat to the Republic.

This is from an article that Catherine wrote yesterday:

Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis emphasized that New York authorities’ postponing Donald Trump’s sentencing illustrates how political the whole case was from the start in exclusive comments to PJ Media. Davis, a Republican legal expert, has repeatedly called out the judges, DOJ officials, and DAs involved in the many and various lawfare cases against Trump. Now, corrupt Judge Juan Merchan and Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg admitted that Trump’s sentencing in the case involving alleged “hush money” payouts and records falsification has been indefinitely delayed. Davis sees this as a vindication not only of Trump but of all those who consistently exposed the corrupt lawfare. Davis stated, “The postponement of the sentencing in New York proves that this case was always about Democrat lawfare and election interference.” If the case were legitimate, why keep delaying the sentencing?

It is difficult to figure out who the most egregious Trump-hating perverters of the law were in this tawdry assault on justice, but Alvin Bragg and Juan Merchan would probably get my vote. Bragg is a daddy issues-laden freak show who doesn't hide his creepy obsession with Trump. He's a typical Soros hack who is more interested in protecting criminals than law-abiding citizens.

We know that Trump can deal with the rot at the federal level. Department of Justice employees have been operating as Joe Biden's personal goon squad since Biden got into office and they know what's coming. Their days of arresting family men for singing hymns outside abortion clinics are numbered. This is something I shared in a column I wrote the other day:

“This is by far the biggest crisis of morale, and flat-out depression and horror that I’ve ever seen,” former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman says of the mood at the Department of Justice after President-elect Donald Trump named former Florida congressman Matt… pic.twitter.com/wYuOuyrFY3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2024

Whatever housecleaning Trump ends up doing at the DOJ won't be retribution, it will be a necessary reorganization for the survival of the United States.

I'm not even sure what can be done about the likes of Bragg, Merchan, and the rest of the lawless people in the legal profession who targeted Donald Trump. The mood of the electorate is hopefully giving them some cause for concern. As we just saw in Los Angeles with the defeat of the criminal-friendly DA George Gascón, the Soros operatives aren't safe even in the bluest of cities.

Some kind of message has to be sent that what we witnessed this year can never happen again. The Democrats can't come away thinking that lawfare is an option in every election, which they will if Bragg & Co. emerge from this unscathed.

Before DOGE Cuts Funding, NIH Working Feverishly To Complete Study On The Effects Of Giving Meth To Jetpack-Wearing Hamsters https://t.co/TnANainwkE pic.twitter.com/pOafAyKVHn — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2024

