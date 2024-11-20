Episode #18: Robert Spencer's 'Muhammad: A Critical Biography'

Paula is taking some much-deserved time off, so on this edition of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," I sat down with PJ Media's Robert Spencer to discuss his latest book, Muhammad: A Critical Biography. In addition to his work at PJ Media, Robert also writes for Front Page Magazine, is the director of Jihad Watch, and is a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He has authored 28 books. Robert has led seminars for the FBI, the United States Central Command, the United States Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the Justice Department’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council and the U.S. intelligence community. He is a senior fellow with the Center for Security Policy.

Advertisement

With the October 7 attacks and the chaos that has followed them, the threat of a nuclear Iran looming on the horizon, the war between Hamas and Israel, and an arrest warrant for Bibi Netanyahu, Islam remains at the forefront of the news. Central to Islam is the Prophet Muhammad. In his latest outing, Robert attempts the Herculean task of separating the man from the myth, which, as you will find out, is not easy. Did a man create a religion, or did a religion create a man? The answer lies somewhere in between. Unraveling the mountains of information in the hadiths and other stories provides insight into the world's fastest-growing religion. Looking at the story of the Prophet Muhammad and the nascent years of Islam yields valuable information about the state of world affairs today. Muhammad: A Critical Biography should be required reading for college students and anyone who wants deeper context regarding current events. Robert's book gives the reader "the story behind the story" of Muhammad and the religion of Islam.

You can also hear Robert's interview on our podcast page, on Apple, and on Spotify. If you would like to support this podcast and our work at PJ Media, please consider becoming a VIP member. In addition to enjoying access to all of our content, you can interact with our writers and even select some cool items from our merch store. Use promo code FIGHT for your 60% discount.