After COVID, Biden, and Harris, We've All Earned a Little Extra Time to Gloat

(Author's note: I began writing this last week and it got set aside for the weekend. Then it was "out of sight, out of mind," until I remembered it early Tuesday morning. I was about to nuke it, then I realized I'm still gloating.)

Other than his choice for chief of staff, I haven't weighed in too heavily on any of the president-elect's picks for his new administration. OK, I've admitted that I am enjoying the spectacle. Donald Trump triggers the Left like no one else, and he's giving the poor dears full diaper conniptions with his vision of what the Executive Branch is going to look like next year.

Ain't it grand?

While it is true that I generally caution against getting too emotional about politics, I'm giving myself an extended free pass to enjoy the good mood I've been in since election night. As adults with responsibilities, we all know that extended periods of elation are hard to come by. It's important to remain in the moment when they occur and enjoy every second.

I have been working on an update to "Straight Outta Feelings," a book I wrote in 2018 about how the tumultuous 2016 election brought me to a Zen-like state of calm when dealing with politics. I've written a lot of chapters that may not even make it into the update and I have notes all over the place. All of it documents the COVID and Biden-Harris slog we're all emerging from thanks to the election. While jotting down some thoughts one morning this week, I noted that there has been a lightness to everything since the election, as if we've all been weighed down by a palpable burden since March of 2020.

Our political opposites aren't shy about their desire to make us miserable. They got really good at it during the pandemic and just kept on going after Joe Biden was installed in the Oval Office. Commies like to demoralize their political enemies to the point that they give up before the fight ever starts. Thankfully, they weren't successful this time.

Guess who's feeling low now?

Seriously, what's not to like?

The Left is always awful, but it's about to get much, much worse. The tantrums Leftists have been throwing since Trump was elected the first time are going to seem calm and rational compared to what they'll be like as we get closer to Inauguration Day. The Dem propagandists in the media will be especially horrible. They know that their ability to sway the public with false narratives has been greatly diminished and they're not taking it well.

What the media hacks are doing now is making up horror stories about what they think is going to happen after Trump is inaugurated. Never mind the fact that the odds of any of them coming true are about the same as for winning Powerball two weeks in a row — these people are so invested in their delusions that they can't help themselves. I'm enjoying watching all of the angst-ridden floundering that they're doing.

I have very high hopes for Donald Trump's second crack at the presidency. When the time comes, I will be fair in assessing how it's all playing out. As I wrote in a VIP column back in August, I'm not much of a cheerleader when it comes to politics. Policy decisions that deserve praise will get it, and those that don't will be critiqued.

For the moment, however, I'm going to ride this wave of contentment for as long as I can.