Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Business Receives Backlash After Refusing to Serve Trump Supporters

Sarah Anderson | 3:49 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

At times, it can feel like the country is only concerned about all things red and blue, but if you're a business owner, you're typically only worried about another color: green (despite what Whoopi Goldberg says). However, one woman in Tennessee broke that unspoken rule and decided she only wanted to work with people who supported her own political views. The backlash came so fast and furiously that she had to shut down her business. 

Advertisement

49-year-old Kristin Wolter of Memphis is the owner of the florist shop Everbloom Designs in Memphis, Tenn. In a video posted on social media, she announced after Election Day that she was changing her business policies. "I won't do business with people who support the president-elect, and it is because I need to create a safe place for me, my staff, and my family," Wolter said.  

According to NewsMax's Todd Starnes, Wolter also said she was "triggered" by the election results and couldn't believe her "community chose financial concerns and economy over human rights and decency." 

Apparently, Wolter received such harsh backlash online and in person that she made her social media accounts private and shut down her shop temporarily. According to KWAM News Radio 900, she posted a note on the shop door that stated, "I knew standing up for what I believe in would have consequences. I am so grateful to those of you that have supported me in this. They are showing their true colors and lack of decency and humanity." 

Advertisement

Look, we all have strong political views. But as of the time this article is published, Decision Desk HQ reports that 76,837,044 people have voted for Donald Trump and 74,313,883 people voted for Kamala Harris. Why would you want to risk alienating any of those people? As a small business owner myself, I have strong political views, too, but I'm also a capitalist who enjoys earning as much money as I can. I don't stop and ask people who they voted for when they request my services. Then again, I gave up trying to figure out liberal reasoning years ago.   

The other thing that I'm absolutely tired of hearing from the left is how Trump supporters "lack decency and humanity." I don't know, but to me, telling people they're not welcome in your business when they haven't really done anything to you sort of lacks decency and humanity in itself. Maybe instead of showing contempt for people who vote differently than you do, reach out and ask for a conversation and ask them why they do what they do so you can maybe understand them better. Then again, if you are a 49-year-old adult who needs a "safe space," you probably have bigger issues to address.  

Advertisement
Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

The Bidenization of the Dallas Cowboys Scott Pinsker
Buy Joe and Mika Now at These Bargain Basement Prices! Stephen Green
Gang Affiliation, Taxpayer-Funded Flights, & More Infuriating Bombshells in the Laken Riley Murder Trial Sarah Anderson
Sonny Hostin Looks Suicidal As ABC Forces Her to Issue a Correction After Smearing Matt Gaetz Matt Margolis
It’s Time to Tell the Truth About Our Ukraine-Russia Policy: America Is Cheering for a Bloodbath Scott Pinsker
The Morning Briefing: Trump Tags in Linda McMahon to Body Slam Dept. of Education Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
'The Resistance' Leaders Among Democrats Are Trying to 'Trump-Proof' Their States. It Won't Work.
Let's Make America Florida to Restore Faith in Our Elections
Episode #18: Robert Spencer's 'Muhammad: A Critical Biography'
Advertisement