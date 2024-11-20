Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Business Receives Backlash After Refusing to Serve Trump Supporters

At times, it can feel like the country is only concerned about all things red and blue, but if you're a business owner, you're typically only worried about another color: green (despite what Whoopi Goldberg says). However, one woman in Tennessee broke that unspoken rule and decided she only wanted to work with people who supported her own political views. The backlash came so fast and furiously that she had to shut down her business.

49-year-old Kristin Wolter of Memphis is the owner of the florist shop Everbloom Designs in Memphis, Tenn. In a video posted on social media, she announced after Election Day that she was changing her business policies. "I won't do business with people who support the president-elect, and it is because I need to create a safe place for me, my staff, and my family," Wolter said.

Everbloom Design in Memphis says they will no longer do business with Trump voters. We certainly appreciate the heads up! pic.twitter.com/poPRC97tic — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) November 14, 2024

According to NewsMax's Todd Starnes, Wolter also said she was "triggered" by the election results and couldn't believe her "community chose financial concerns and economy over human rights and decency."

"I won't do business with people who support the president-elect and it is because I need to create a safe space for me, my staff and my family," owner Kristin Wolter… pic.twitter.com/1cOdS96ajP — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 15, 2024

Apparently, Wolter received such harsh backlash online and in person that she made her social media accounts private and shut down her shop temporarily. According to KWAM News Radio 900, she posted a note on the shop door that stated, "I knew standing up for what I believe in would have consequences. I am so grateful to those of you that have supported me in this. They are showing their true colors and lack of decency and humanity."

The owner of Everbloom Design now claims she is the victim. This is the Memphis flower shop that announced a ban on customers who support President Trump. The owner went out of her way to post multiple statements condemning Trump supporters. Such intolerance is disheartening.… pic.twitter.com/H8FfGjiT7u — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) November 17, 2024

Look, we all have strong political views. But as of the time this article is published, Decision Desk HQ reports that 76,837,044 people have voted for Donald Trump and 74,313,883 people voted for Kamala Harris. Why would you want to risk alienating any of those people? As a small business owner myself, I have strong political views, too, but I'm also a capitalist who enjoys earning as much money as I can. I don't stop and ask people who they voted for when they request my services. Then again, I gave up trying to figure out liberal reasoning years ago.

The other thing that I'm absolutely tired of hearing from the left is how Trump supporters "lack decency and humanity." I don't know, but to me, telling people they're not welcome in your business when they haven't really done anything to you sort of lacks decency and humanity in itself. Maybe instead of showing contempt for people who vote differently than you do, reach out and ask for a conversation and ask them why they do what they do so you can maybe understand them better. Then again, if you are a 49-year-old adult who needs a "safe space," you probably have bigger issues to address.