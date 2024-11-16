New Yorkers are Outraged at Whoopi Goldberg's Claim that a Bakery Refused Her Service Due To Politics

If there's one thing liberals love more than portraying themselves as heroes, it's portraying themselves as victims. And being able to portray yourself as a victim of political "oppression" is hitting the jackpot.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't act much anymore. I think I saw her on an episode of "Law and Order" a few years ago, but her "The Color Purple" days are far behind her.

Back in the 1970s and 80s, washed-up actors would go on game shows such as "The $25,000 Pyramid" and "Hollywood Squares." Today, they end up hosting talk shows.

Goldberg has appeared on "The View," the number-one-rated talk show on Daytime TV, since 2007. It's a perfect fit. An ignorant and opinionated woman, Goldberg makes a handsome living while being oppressed.

Goldberg's desire to be a victim got her into trouble this week, when after sharing her mother's favorite desert with the other female hosts on the show, she casually let slip that the bakery where she got the Charlotte Russe treats, ("a chilled dessert made with a sponge cake or ladyfingers and a whipped cream or custard filling," according to Wikipedia) refused to serve her. And she knew exactly why.

“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” Goldberg said as the live studio audience gasped. “They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them.”

“Perhaps they did not like my politics,” Goldberg added. “But that’s okay, because you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today.”

The truth, as you might imagine, is a little more prosaic.

Variety:

Goldberg did not name the bakery, but Entertainment Weekly did some sleuthing and identified Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island as the store. Bakery owner Jill Holtermann confirmed to EW that Goldberg requested the desserts two weeks ago but denied Goldberg’s politics played a role in turning down her order. Instead, Holtermann said the bakery was “having trouble with our boilers” at the time. The building is nearly 100 years old and so equipment issues are frequent, the owner explained. As EW reports: “Goldberg initially requested treats for a Nov. 6 appearance on a talk show, and for the Nov. 13 broadcast of ‘The View’ — both of which she declined because she ‘didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through’ over the uncertainty of her equipment. She also confirms that an unidentified woman picked up around 50 Charlotte Russe desserts from the bakery at 7:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, which she was able to make — but didn’t want to commit to ahead of time over ongoing boiler issues.”

Meanwhile, New Yorkers smelled a rat. Holtermann’s Bakery was swamped with orders, and the shop's loyal customers were enraged.

“I think it’s ridiculous. Why would she come all the way to Staten Island for her cupcake? To make an issue? They’ve been here forever,” Deborah Bernaz, 68, said of the comic’s claims against the 145-year-old Staten Island bakery.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with politics. They’re a little Staten Island bakery. I think it’s bulls–t what she’s saying. Leave politics out of the bakery.”

A teacher said that she went to Holtermann's to support a local business. "She can basically put a place out of business by saying those comments live like that. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Some local politicians banded together in a show of solidarity for the little hole-in-the-wall neighborhood business.

Holtermann’s Bakery has been a beloved Staten Island institution for 146 years. While much in life may be uncertain, one thing is perfectly clear: Staten Islanders will always show up to defend each other.



I was proud to join BP Vito Fossella and my elected colleagues to… pic.twitter.com/2bek1Eim3N — Sam Pirozzolo (@SamForNYC) November 15, 2024

Jill Holtermann has been taken aback by the outpouring of support.

“I really am overwhelmed,” Holtermann told The New York Post. “I’m so happy to have the support. Just to have people come out and talk and build up my business.”

The Post reports that people have been calling "as far as Alabama and Tennessee so they can donate orders of baked goods to nearby schools and first responders in a bid to drum up business."

Holtermann says the line outside the bakery wrapped around the building.

“Judging by the line today, I think the one simple message is: You don’t mess with Staten Island,” Burrough president Vito Fossella said.