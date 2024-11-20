Self-Own: Fetterman Says Trans Rep. Can Use HIS Bathroom

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has unwittingly issued a major self-own, as he self-righteously announced that a “transgender” representative can use his bathroom. Of course, all Republicans wanted was for the biological man to use a man’s restroom. Thank you, John Fetterman.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has banned biological men from women’s bathrooms at the Capitol, which outraged the first “transgender” elected to Congress, Tim “Sarah” McBride, who thinks slapping on some lipstick and high heels should allow him to invade women’s privacy and use their facilities. On Wednesday, Fetterman posted his response, showing his integrity has gone down the toilet, asserting that Johnson was “degrad[ing]” McBride and pompously inviting the dude in a dress to use his office’s bathroom. There’s nothing like a half-senile leftist accidentally satirizing his own ideology.

Fetterman wrote, “There’s no job I’m afraid to lose if it requires me to degrade anyone. If that’s a defining issue for a voter, there will be a different candidate. We have a bathroom in my office that anybody is welcome to use, including Representative-elect Sarah McBride.” This seems the perfect solution from the Republican perspective, as it keeps Mc-Wishes-He-Were-a-Bride away from women’s restrooms while canoodling with his fellow inmates in LaLaLand.

McBride’s election to Congress touched off a bathroom controversy that led to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) proposing legislation to prevent biological men from using women’s restrooms at the Capitol. Johnson followed up on that effort by announcing his new policy to prevent unscientific, creepy wokeness from threatening women at the U.S. Capitol.

Ironically, McBride seemed less outraged than Fetterman was over the new Congressional policy, though his statement singularly failed to convey the lofty moral tone the representative-elect seemed to be aiming for: “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.”

Incidentally, McBride’s claim that he cares most about lowering costs for families seems highly questionable in light of his defining Bidenomics-pushing Kamala Harris’s election loss as America being “pulled backward.” McBride, in that same NPR interview, accused Donald Trump of “scapegoating” transgenders and whined, “I share the fear that so many people across this country have for what four years of Donald Trump will mean.” McBride specifically cited Trump’s economic appeal to voters as something he “disagree[d] with.”

But really, it’s not surprising that McBride is hypocritical; after all, his whole life is built around living the lie that people can alter their biological sex. Fetterman and McBride are both prioritizing propaganda over reality, which is precisely why Democrats’ hopes for a 2024 landslide were flushed down the toilet.