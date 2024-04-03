The Morning Briefing: Everything but a Baggie of Cheerios—Media Is Always Babysitting Biden

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Felagrun was known to accost strangers and vehemently assert that one should never refer to a small amount of cottage cheese as a "dollop."

Advertisement

In the twenty-plus years that I've been writing about liberal bias in the mainstream media, I've never seen the hacks work as hard as they have for Joe Biden. Most of their past effort was spent on the character assassination of Republicans. All they had to when His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama was in office was scream "RACISM!" in response to any criticism of him.

With President LOLEightyonemillion, they've had to create a man and a politician who never existed, then keep that fiction alive. They're still in the character assassination business too. The poor dears are definitely stretched a little thin these days.

During the infamous basement campaign of 2020, the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media rewrote the bulk of Biden's curriculum vitae, creating a kindly, wise man who'd had an illustrious career in almost half a century of sucking at the taxpayers' teat in Washington.

The real Joe Biden is a combative spaz whose years in the Senate redefined mediocrity and only became vice president because Obama wanted an insurance policy.

Once Biden was out of the basement and into the Oval Office, they couldn't hide him anymore. It's been apparent from the get-to that he lost a few mental steps. The fiction maintenance had to begin immediately.

My friend Stephen Green wrote something yesterday that shares a story about Biden being coddled by the media in his first year in office. He began the column with an overview of the current state of the mainstream media:

Advertisement

The results ought to make folks in various boardrooms sit up and take notice but, if the past is any guide, that won't happen. The poll found that "Only one-third (34%) trust traditional media, and six in ten (61%) don’t," while "A third (32%) say they have 'little trust,' and another 29% have 'no trust at all.'" The only way to describe the mainstream media is that it's an industry in crisis — and that brings us to today's revelation from Sage Steele.

When Donald Trump began referring to the MSM as "the enemy of the people" on the campaign trail in 2016, he was giving a voice to the feelings of most conservative Americans. The media lackeys were aghast, accusing Trump of putting them at risk by casting aspersions on their integrity.

If they'd been real journalists they could have dug deep and found that they had no integrity.

The coastal media bubble people are too insulated to know that they're not well liked. They tell each other that they're great and that's that. They're also unaware that the stranglehold that they had on the flow of information and the narrative for so long doesn't exist anymore.

Back to Sage Steele. Here's VodkaPundit's follow-up to the above quote:

Steele told Fox News Digital that her 2021 interview with Presidentish Joe Biden had been "scripted" by ESPN executives. "You will say every word that we write out," Steele says her bosses ordered her. "You will not deviate from the script and go."

There has been evidence aplenty of coordination between Democratic politicians and the mainstream media. What makes this so ridiculous is that it's ESPN we're talking about. Yes, the network has taken a hard-left tack, but no one there is doing hardcore political journalism. Sage Steele doesn't lean left, but there was never any danger that she was going to go all Mike Wallace on Biden.

Advertisement

This is a clear indication that everyone around Biden knew that he had already checked out when he first got into office. I believe that we're all aware that his condition hasn't improved. As we saw with the Super Bowl, Team Joe won't even agree to the scripted softball interviews now.

As my RedState colleague Nick Arama chronicled yesterday, Biden can't even handle a teleprompter anymore. The only way he's going to get through on camera interviews now is if they do multiple takes and everyone remains mum about it.

We really can't put something like that past the enemy of the people.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

We could all use a little "slap someone with an octopus" therapy.

Seal slaps kayaker with an octopus pic.twitter.com/2V6aTw3QkJ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 3, 2024





SFK of the Day

Trump Allowed Worship Services at White House for Staffers, 'Good Catholic' Biden Doesn't

"That's right — the first Catholic Mass ever to be celebrated in the White House compound was given the green light by the uber-heathen Donald Trump. Contrast that with "devout Catholic" Joe Biden sending his DOJ goon squad out to arrest Catholics for praying outside of abortion clinics."

Shot of Vodka

Pete Buttigieg Hates Your Car, but Mostly He Thinks You're an Idiot

Advertisement

"But back to SecTrans Buttigieg, who insisted, "Let's be clear, the automotive sector is moving toward EVs and we can't pretend otherwise." This is like telling a death row prisoner that he's moving towards the electric chair and can't pretend otherwise. The prisoner might not want to make the "transition" to the next life, but the government has set a date for him — just like the Biden administration is trying to transition the entire country to EVs."

PJ Media

Me. First Annual COVID Tyrant Climate Change Hysteria Day of Transgender Election Fraud Visibility

VodkaPundit. It's Official: Everybody Hates the Media (and Sage Steele Shows You Why)

University of Texas Gives the 'Horns Down' to Its DEI Staff

Harvard Prof. Calls For the End of Mandatory DEI Statements for Faculty, Students

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Let's Talk About All the Ways People Didn't Die in That Taiwan Earthquake

Trucker Warns That the Biden Administration Is Destroying a Vital Industry

Yet Another Trump Hoax: Biden Campaign Selectively Edits Trump Comment on Illegal Aliens

What Will Trump Say in His Upcoming Statement on Abortion?

Marxism: It's Why We Can't Have Nice Things — Like an Education

3K Maui Fire Survivors Still Lack Housing

The Truth About Israel (Part 3)

UCLA Med School Students Forced to Pray to ‘Mama Earth,’ Scream ‘Free Palestine’

Nadler Claims No Men Are in Women's Sports

+1. Conservatives, Stop Debating on the Left's Terms!

Parents Under Investigation for Raising an Independent Seven-Year-Old

You're Not Going to Believe How Screwed Up the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament Is

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

LET'S DO THIS. High-Ranking Cardinal Calls for Americans to Reject Biden's Pro-Abortion 'Murderous Ideology'

Texas Defends Its Anti-Illegal Immigration Law In Court Against the Biden Admin

Did Trump Just Secure This State Ahead of the 2024 Election?

Nebraska Democrat Changes Party Registration to Republican

Judge Gives NRA Hall Pass On ATF's Idiotic Rule

School Shooting in Finland Shatters Myths

Savannah Mayor Playing With Fire on New Gun Proposal

Mmm...cheese. Hello, Wisconsin! Cheeseheads Seem to Be Waking Up

The Orwellian Nature of 'Sex Assigned at Birth'

Looney Tunes: Iger Beats Peltz In Battle for Disney Board

House Speaker Mike Johnson Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's Threat to Oust Him as a 'Distraction'

#WINNING. Donald Trump Re-labels Election Day as ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Reading is HARD. Biden Loses Badly to Teleprompter, KJP Tries to Clean It Up and Gets Busted in the Attempt

The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British

Um...Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of Media

CEO Bob Iger Says Disney's Job Isn't to 'Advance Any Kind of Agenda'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #104: Any Third-Party Daggers Waiting for Biden or Trump?

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Is This Why Biden Demolished Our Southern Border?

Denial of Hamas Atrocities Is the New Holocaust Denial

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Racist

‘Ultra-Processed’ Food: The Silent Killer?

This Is Why Inflation Won't Go Away as an Issue for Joe Biden

The Real Reason Joe Biden Won't Refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Boston Hospitals Will Stop Immediately Filing Abuse/Neglect of Newborns with Drugs in Their Systems

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Christopher Durang Dies: Playwright With A Genius For The Absurd Was 75

Clinical trial will attempt growing new liver from lymph node

Tiquira

Bee Me

Judge Orders Trump To Stop Noticing That The People Trying To Put Him In Jail Are Democrats https://t.co/OHjYFujh4k pic.twitter.com/TAdrfkJvpz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 2, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I've never seen these before. She's hilarious.