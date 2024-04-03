Trump Allowed Worship Services at White House for Staffers, 'Good Catholic' Biden Doesn't

Another day, another Dem media narrative blown to smithereens.

There has been a lot of hullaballoo on the presidential candidates religious comparison front of late.

Advertisement

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been shocked — SHOCKED, I TELL YOU — by Donald Trump's endorsement of the "God Bless the USA" Bible. That, combined with Joe Biden's blasphemous Easter weekend, have really got the mouthpieces chattering.

We are once again being reminded ad nauseam that Joe Biden is a "devout Catholic." The other half of the narrative is that Donald Trump is the heathen of heathens and the MSM hacks are all mystified by his strong support among Christian conservatives.

As we all know, there are words and there are actions. Sometimes that's the litmus test; sometimes reality is somewhere in between.

Donald Trump is no paragon of Christianity. Most Christian conservatives who support him are on the same page regarding that. Any who insist that he is might want to get the medication adjusted.

In the "words vs. actions" department: tolerance is preached by the Democrats, but they are some of the most intolerant people on the planet. Religious tolerance was especially important to our Founding Fathers. Joe Biden is intolerant of Roman Catholics who won't abandon Church doctrine for political expediency. He has become such a champion for issues that the Church is opposed to that he seems to be contemptuous of the faith we're constantly told he holds so dear.

Advertisement

Donald Trump may not be a frequent churchgoer, but he treats those who are with respect.

Trump's former OMB director and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney just wrote an article that illustrates a real difference between Trump and Biden when it comes to people of faith.

The Wall Street Journal:

The story begins in February 2018, when I was director of the Office of Management and Budget. Just before Lent, I asked White House chief of staff John Kelly to relay to the president what I later learned was an unprecedented request: a Catholic Mass in the Old Executive Office Building on Ash Wednesday. I did that in large part because Lent typically falls during crunch time for budgeteers. I knew there was at least a small group of practicing Catholics who might want to attend Mass and receive ashes that day, but who might not be able to because of work. Mr. Trump approved the request. The result was stunning. More than 100 people showed up to the first Mass in history in the White House compound. Not all of them were from the White House. Dozens were career staffers from the nearby federal agencies who had worked under President Obama and now serve in the Biden administration.

That's right — the first Catholic Mass ever to be celebrated in the White House compound was given the green light but the uber-heathen Donald Trump. Contrast that with "devout Catholic" Joe Biden sending his DOJ goon squad out to arrest Catholics for praying outside of abortion clinics.

Advertisement

Words vs. actions.

Mulvaney says that "Protestant, Muslim and Jewish services were also held on the White House campus grounds," after that.

All of that was lost to COVID, of course. Mulvaney pressed the Biden transition team to start things back up and was told that they would consider it "after COVID."

Well, Joe Biden long ago thumped his chest and declared that COVID was over and the worship services haven't resumed.

Team Biden is probably too busy with annual preparations for Pride Month and National Transgender Day of Visibility.