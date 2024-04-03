First Annual COVID Tyrant Climate Change Hysteria Day of Transgender Election Fraud Visibility

There are many serious topics that continue to beg for ongoing attention by those of us who write about what is going on in the world. As Vice President Kamala Harris might say:

It's important that we realize this moment is a moment with other moments around it and feel the moment within the moments, for the moment. 

I bristle on the rare occasions when someone calls me a journalist. I am not now, nor have I ever been, a member of the Journalist Party. Because I traffic in opinions, I have a lot more leeway in what I can write about and what I can say on the various sociopolitical whims of the day.

Or I should. 

There are limits, of course, but Townhall Media and my boss Paula here at PJ Media pretty much let me run roughshod over liberal sensibilities. 

Google is a lot more sensitive though. 

For example, I love to skewer those who are deep in the throes of climate change hysteria. They make it so easy. There are millions of people running around terrified of hamburgers and reproduction because "THE SUN... IT BURNSSSSSSS!" They do everything but drop to their knees and beg to be mocked. 

When I mock them, however, my actual position on climate change isn't that out there. I believe the climate is changing, I just don't believe that we're the primary drivers of that or that we can do anything about it. Mine is essentially a "nature always wins" approach. Because it does. 

Google hates that. 

The most recent column of mine that Google red-flagged was about COVID and women's sex drives. All I did was report on a study done by a researcher at Boston University. Google red-flagged it for "unreliable and harmful claims." Yeah, my original source was The Daily Mail, but I double-checked to make sure that the researcher at BU is legit. She is. You know how I found out? I freakin' Googled it. 

When I say "red-flagged," I mean "demonetized." The arbitrary, far-left Google censorship squad comes after anything we write that goes against progressive dogma and decides that we shouldn't make any ad money for that post. The writer still has to get paid, however, so the Mothership takes a hit. 

Everything I put in the headline is off-limits for us to write truthfully about, according to Google. I'm sure we'll be able to soon add "DEI" to the list, but I was running out of room. This year, it's especially important that we write freely and honestly about election integrity. Google is going to nuke all of that from orbit. 

We still rely on Google for revenue, but we're not going to be cowed. PJ Media and our Townhall Media sister sites are able to do what's right thanks to our growing family of VIP supporters. If you would like to join us, you can subscribe here and use the promo code CENSORSHIP to get a huge 50% discount. It's a very economical and enjoyable way to help continue the fight against those who would destroy free speech in the United States.

You guys are the best. 

