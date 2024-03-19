The Morning Briefing: Now More Than Ever, the Left Is Terrified of Free Speech

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rechmyrand felt that his haiku abilities were at an impasse ever since his unfortunate blowfish incident in Placencia.

Advertisement

A frequent lament in recent years is that the Democrats are no longer coy about their disdain for constitutional freedoms. They used to put on a show, pretending to be champions of free speech and swearing that they didn't want to take our guns. Biden era leftists have abandoned all pretense and now sneer at freedoms that many of us hold dear.

After they leveraged COVID panic to help usher Team Biden into the Oval Office it almost seems that they got tired of carrying on the fiction. Biden's puppet masters have been flying one freak flag after another since January 2021.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is Joe Biden's legacy on the court, and she is, politely put, a real piece of work. During her confirmation hearing, she infamously said that she could not define what a woman is because she's "not a biologist." At the end of last month, Justice Jackson said that guns with bump stocks could shoot 800 rounds per second, which my friend Stephen Green wrote about.

The good judge seems to forever be in "Hold my beer," mode with herself, and came up with a real humdinger yesterday, which Matt covered for us:

"So my biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways in the most important time periods," she told Louisiana Solicitor General Benjamin Aguiñaga. "I mean, what would — what would you have the government do? I've heard you say a couple of times that the government can post its own speech, but in my hypothetical, you know, 'Kids, this is not safe, don't do it,' is not going to get it done."

Advertisement

There's more, but the gist of it is that Justice Jackson is upset that the pesky First Amendment is getting in the way of the government censoring things willy-nilly.

This all gets back to the Democrats' disinformation fairy tale. They would prefer to be able to label any truths that interfere with their false narratives as disinformation and to lean on social media platforms to censor conservatives. Traditional media is already doing their bidding, so they don't need any help there. Dems are also nervous about not having Twitter/X in their pockets anymore.

Relevant: MSNBC Legal Lunatic Frets Over America's 'Deep Commitment to Free Speech'

The casual disregard for the Constitution is pervasive in the Democratic Party. However, it's one thing to hear a random congressperson complaining about the First Amendment, and another entirely to hear a member of the Supreme Court who doesn't like the fact that the Bill of Rights does exactly what it's intended to do. That's some real "Twilight Zone" stuff there.

Justice Jackson has seemed out of her depth at times, but her remarks on the First Amendment were calculated and intentional. American leftists really do find the First Amendment to be cumbersome, at least if it is evenly applied. Of course they would prefer to be able to say whatever they want but shut up people like me.

They're getting closer to achieving their New World Order dystopia with every election.

Advertisement

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. 'Escape From New York,' Starring Donald Trump... and Every Other Developer

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Has a Horrifying View of the First Amendment

21-Year-Old Ousts GOP Incumbent in North Carolina

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. It's Official: Don Lemon Is the Most Ridiculous Person in (or Out of?) News

The Left Thinks It Has More Proof That Donald Trump Is Totally an Authoritarian

Is Matt Gaetz Justified in Campaigning Against Mike Bost?

Who Do We Believe? What Do We Boycott?

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Guess What It Takes to Become a Cop in Nashville Now...

Laken Riley’s Father Describes ‘Angel’ Daughter, Supports Trump

Keith Olbermann Wishes Upon a Star for Trump’s Assassination

Hotel California: Majority of Small Business Bosses Want Out but Feel 'They Can Never Leave'

WATCH: Biden’s Special Geriatric Shoes Now Promoted on Corporate State Media

The Language Police at GLAAD Have a Whole New List of Words We're Not Allowed to Say

Multiple Criminal Referrals Expected in Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Advertisement

Report: Biden ‘Angry and Anxious’ About Faltering Campaign

Get Your Tickets for CorruptiCon '24!

How Very Fitting: Satan Endorses the Palestinian Cause

Townhall Mothership

Joe Biden Is Back to Pretending His Granddaughter Doesn't Exist

A Palestinian Unwrapped a US Aid Package. It Didn't Go Well.

'Bout time. Bob Good, Chip Roy Lead Letter Insisting Spending Bills Secure the Border

Netanyahu to Biden: I'm Taking Rafah, Destroying Hamas, And You Can’t Do Anything About It, Old Man

Study Claims Students Picking Colleges Based on Gun Policy

Cam&Co. Connecticut Bill a Direct Attack on the Right to Carry

Federal Appeals Court Delivers Bad News to New Mexico's Gun-Banning Governor

Biden's Speech Was Not the Win the Political Class Thought It Was

The Cartels Have Gotten in on The Drone Wars

Oh. Bucolic Paintings Cause "Dark, Nationalist" Feelings in White People?

Loose Louisiana Pig Sparks Parish-Wide Porker Hunt

Joe and Jill Gaffe at WH Event, She Tries to Direct Joe Off Stage but It Goes South

Watchdog Gives Gretchen Whitmer Failing Grades — Now She Wants to Cut $8 Million From Group's Funding

The New Yorker Describes the 'Repressive, Authoritarian Soul' of 'Thomas the Tank Engine' Creator

SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed and Unhappy

Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out of Context

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Advertisement

LOL: Weight Loss Drug Manufacturer Warns Against ‘Vanity Use’

Mike Pence Is Dead to Me Now

Prediction: If Deep State Assesses Trump Win Likely, It Will Drop New Pandemic Pre-November

Could This Trump State Flip to Biden in November?

Around the Interwebz

Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ Year

Apple may hire Google to power new iPhone AI features using Gemini—report

The Truth Behind the Girl Scout Cookie Graveyard

Bee Me

Illegal Immigrants Politely Decline Free Flight On A Boeing https://t.co/w1YjIIxwZP pic.twitter.com/AQk3eSDBKq — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 18, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes