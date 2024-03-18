How Very Fitting: Satan Endorses the Palestinian Cause

When Satan endorses your cause, you just might not have the moral high ground, but it is certain that no lessons have been learned from a recent imbroglio in Phoenix. A drag performer who calls herself (that’s the pronoun in the news stories, but you never know what it might mean these days; she does, however, appear to be female in her video about this event) “Daddy Satan” was set to be the featured performer at a “Drag Show for Palestine” in Phoenix on Saturday evening, but this gala display of unintentionally revealing virtue-signaling was canceled after a “backlash.” Why, that’s staggering. Who could possibly have objected to such a splendid display of leftist lunacy?

CBS 12 in Phoenix reported Monday that the sad news of the cancellation came from "Daddy Satan" herself. Ms. Satan, who says she is a “‘Proud Biracial, Pansexual, Chameleon’ Drag Demon,” had been scheduled to perform at an event that would also have featured the cutting-edge cultural trailblazers and stunning and brave drag queens "Pissunderstood" and "Jacon The Box." This celebration of depravity, perversion and insanity was going to kick off at six PM on Saturday at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore in Phoenix, and was billed as a “night of Drag and Community as we gather at Palabras Book Store in solidarity with Palestine.”

Alas, the voices of what the left calls hatred, heteronormativity and racism, that is, the voices of common sense and sanity, spoiled the party. Satan first thanked everyone who had been involved in the event and then dived into full-throttle victimhood mode: “To everyone facing bullying as a result I am so so very sorry! My intentions were to raise awareness, bring joy to activists, and express our grief/anger/and hopes within community. And I never intended for anyone to get caught in the crossfires of hate, especially @palabras_bookstore - I can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done and I’m so sorry for the way people are throwing hate towards them.”

Ms. Satan went on to tell address those whom she called “my lovely Drag entertainers,” saying: “you were meant to help people process this terrible time in history and give us hope and joy so that we may all join in on and continue the fight for Justice. You all don’t deserve the hate that has come about and for that I am truly sorry.” What “hate” did Daddy Satan and her cohorts actually receive? She doesn’t mention anything actually illegal, such as threats. It seems that all they got was some pushback about how insane the event really was.

Satan addressed that “hate” forthrightly: “A majority of the comments were the same,” she said. "A lot of them were ‘why don’t you try this drag show in Palestine and see what they think of you?’ I don’t need to go to another country to see how they may treat queers. The way they treat queer people in America is terrifying enough.” Responding to people who were apparently telling her that the prevailing religion in “Palestine” wouldn’t exactly welcome her and her ilk, she insisted magnanimously that “anyone can have a different belief system than me. People can even hate queers all they want - but I will never condone genocide just because someone is different. And that is why I will continue on to the next big thing. A FREE PALESTINE MEANS A FREE WORLD.”

Well, that’s swell. But it’s not just that the Gazans “have a different belief system.” Islam mandates death for homosexuality, in accord with the command of Muhammad: “Whoever you find doing the action of the people of Lot, execute the one who does it and the one to whom it is done” (Sunan Abu Dawud 4462). Recently a Muslim cleric in Britain said that Allah had not granted victory to the Palestinians because there were too many homosexuals at pro-Palestinian rallies in the West.

In light of that, Ms. Satan’s Drag Show for Palestine was not only wrongheaded; it was downright stupid, as is the organization “Queers for Palestine.” It was, however, refreshingly forthright that a drag performer calling herself “Daddy Satan” would come out so strongly for the Palestinian cause. After all, those who are calling for a ceasefire today are calling for Hamas to survive, and if Hamas survives, there will be many more massacres of Israelis on the order of the savagery we saw on Oct. 7. Satan endorses Palestine? How very fitting.