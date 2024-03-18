Multiple Criminal Referrals Expected in Biden Impeachment Inquiry

On Sunday, House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed that the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden will likely lead to multiple criminal referrals. Despite Hunter Biden's refusal to partake in a public hearing this week following his private deposition last month, Comer affirmed plans to push forward with the investigation during an appearance on Fox News Business.

“If he does not show up, then it’s not going to end well for the Bidens, because we have three witnesses that … have already testified under oath to significantly different stories as to what exactly the Biden influence peddling schemes were,” Comer told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures."

When Bartiromo asked him about the number of criminal referrals in progress, Comer responded that there would be "multiple" referrals. However, he refrained from specifying the exact count or recipients, emphasizing the gravity of the situation by stating, "This is very serious because we're at the point now of criminal referrals."

On Friday, White House Counsel Ed Siskel sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) demanding that Republicans end the impeachment inquiry, emphatically declaring that the "House Republican impeachment is over," while also pretending that the investigation has yet to uncover any evidence meriting impeaching Biden. Siskel was apparently ignoring all the sworn testimonies, bank records, emails, phone calls, videos, photos, text messages, and even White House visitor logs that support Biden's corruption.

Comer also highlighted the "massive obstruction" by the White House and the Biden legal team. Despite these challenges, he noted that congressional inquiries have managed to obtain approximately 80% of the requested information. As damaging as that 80% has been, there's clearly something in the 20% they are refusing to give up that must be much worse.

“We have accumulated lots of evidence of wrongdoing, from the 170 suspicious activity reports to the multiple shell companies that were used to launder the money and then send the ten different Biden family members incremental payments, all the payments from Romania, from Kazakhstan, from Ukraine, from Russia that were sent to the Bidens during — most of which was — happened during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president of the United States,” Comer explained.

“We have given the Bidens opportunities to explain what business they were actually in. And, as of this point, I can’t tell you a single legitimate business the Bidens had, other than they were influence peddling,” Comer continued. “And I think most Americans would agree that we don’t need the immediate family of our President of the United States profiting to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from our adversaries around the world.”

He added, “So we’re at the point of holding people accountable for criminal wrongdoing. And I think we have already demonstrated several instances of criminal mischief by multiple members of the Biden family.”

