Get Your Tickets for CorruptiCon '24!

I don't know about your area, but in my neck of the woods, spring is indeed making itself known. After a wet and miserable winter, the temps are in the 60s, and I may even need to mow the grass this week. And that is an anomaly in March in the Intermountain West.

But don't let the nice weather fool you. Despite the budding trees, emerging bulbs, and Easter candy appearing on the store shelves, CorruptiCon 2024 is getting ready to open its doors. Get your tickets now. And be sure to enter the costume contest.

Despite the pressure that the crush of illegal immigration has exerted on our infrastructure, social services, safety, public health, and general welfare, SCOTUS has placed yet another hold on Texas' immigration law. You have Justice Sam Alito to thank for that. The pages of PJ Media and other news outlets are positively awash with stories of the crisis brought on by President Boat Anchor's border policies. However, the continually evolving national emergency did not prevent Alito from extending a block on the Texas law. NBC notes that the law is being challenged by the Biden Administration, the City of El Paso, and two groups that advocate for illegal immigration. Justice Alito, Biden's handlers, and the progressives can hide behind the law all they want. The blood will always be on their hands, not to mention the fentanyl. Alito is well aware of the havoc the Biden border policies have inflicted on the nation. One can only speculate as to his motivation for kicking the can down the road.

Elsewhere, the DOJ wants to remind dissidents that it is still rounding up people for having the wrong opinions while being in the wrong places since that is what all the cool fascists are doing for CorruptiCon this year. Well, that and having beer bongs in their hotel rooms.

The DOJ wants to remind us all that it will leave no stone unturned in its search to make life miserable for any conservative who happened to be at the Capitol on JANUARY 6!!! The DOJ's cuffs were still warm from manhandling The Blaze's Steve Baker when it decided to crack down on conservative influencer and former congressional intern Isabella Maria DeLuca. The Post Millennial reports that DeLuca was taken into custody Friday in Irvine, California, and taken for a hearing in DC under Judge Robin Meriweather. This is for a total of five misdemeanor counts, including theft of government property.

DeLuca admits to being on-scene but denies entering the building. According to the article:

DeLuca was reportedly seen on CCTV footage and in footage taken by others on the day walking along the inauguration stage that had been erected, and approaching a window broken by others. She allegedly entered through one of the lower windows that had been broken, and appeared roughly 90 seconds later "assist[ing] other rioters in passing a table out of one of the broken windows." Moments later as DeLuca was using her phone to photograph or take video of the events, "rioters passed the table in the direction of the Tunnel, where it was subsequently used as a weapon against law enforcement officers." DeLuca, according to the court documents, left the building roughly two and a half minutes after entering the building. The court documents note that the US Senate Sergeant at Arms has estimated the cost of replacing the coffee table at around $637.96. (sic)

DeLuca posted on X, "Fight back or let politicians steal and (sic) election? Fight back!" She later commented, "I was there on Jan. 6. I have mixed feelings. People went to the Capitol building because that’s Our House, and that’s where we go to take our grievances. People feel, as do I that an election was stolen from them and it was allowed." I suppose one could see those as an incitement to riot, but they are a far cry from the words and actions of those involved in all of those "mostly peaceful" (but fiery) protests.

While DeLuca's arraignment may be for misdemeanors, it is important to remember that is the point. The punishment is the process. Of course, the punishment will be part of the punishment, too, and there is no one too small to escape the process.