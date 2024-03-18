Keith Olbermann Wishes Upon a Star for Trump’s Assassination

Before I get rolling I want to say that I used to be a fan of Keith Olbermann. Of course, I also used to be a progressive and was a fan of Rachel Maddow, too. But in Olbermann's defense, back in my radio days, we used to carry a little feature called "Keith Olbermann's Extra Point." At the time, I thought he had some salient thoughts on the sports scene.

That, of course, was before he became the internet's answer to The Simpsons' Cat Lady, sitting in his apartment sounding his barbaric yawp over the roots of the world.

I think getting the boot from MSNBC might have broken the poor guy, Maybe he needs a few more cats. After all, when you fall from such heights, you find yourself locked in a battle to remain relevant since most people have to Google your last name to see if it is spelled with one n or two or recall who you are.

The Master of the Optical Urinalysis was back at it bright and early Monday morning, perhaps trying to trade off the weekend's "Bloodbathgate" and remind his followers that he still knows how to use a computer. The tidal wave of progressive meltdowns may have been too much for him to resist, and he wanted him some of that sweet, sweet outrage. So, while his former colleagues were keening about what a monster Trump was for using a colorful metaphor to talk about the auto industry, Olbermann was on X actively wishing for Trump's untimely demise at the hands of an assassin. Olbermann was reposting some inanity from the Biden-Harris campaign and just could not help himself.

Oh, Keith. When I was a young pup hoping to get into sportswriting, I actually looked up to you. Kind of. Sort of. I know that if you and I met today, you would probably spit in my eye (at least, I hope that is as far as you would go), but dude, c'mon. As an ex-Lefty, I have to tell you, this just gives me a case of the sads.

Maybe ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption" is hiring. I used to unwind with that show while having a couple of pale ales and a basket of chicken wings after work. I might even be able to listen to Olbermann after a few pints. After all, somebody has to cover cup-stacking, curling, and the National Cornhole Finals.*

If anything, Keith was a little late to the party. Joe Scarborough, who has so many sticks up his backside that it is a wonder he can do his show sitting down, had to delete his tantrum over Trump's "bloodbath" comment after no less than Elon Musk took him to school.

Morning Joe deleted his post after being humiliated by Elon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O1t5xP5wnv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024

That makes for good schadenfreude as far as it goes. But keep in mind both of these incidents demonstrate the derangement of the Left. Trump's offhand remark about the auto industry so triggered Scarborough that he felt the need to take it out of context to the point that he practically violated the Mann Act. Poor Keith was left with no choice but to up the ante. There are clearly two versions of the truth. Guess which one is a piñata full of yesterday's Purina Cat Chow?

*Did you know there is an entire channel devoted to broadcasting cornhole? Me, either. We live in an age of wonders.