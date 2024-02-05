The Morning Briefing: Election in El Salvador Is a Triggering Event for American Commies

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is on hiatus and rumored to be returning before Easter. Easter of what year is unclear.)

Advertisement

Populism has gotten a bad rap in the mainstream media for a very long time. Leftists are absolutely terrified of the thought of regular folks having any kind of power and say in how they're governed.

See what happens when you stop teaching the truth about the American Revolutionary War in public schools?

Those pesky populist leaders have been showing up around the world lately, usually after a country has had it with being run into the ground by leftist leaders. American media hacks become apoplectic whenever a populist candidate rises to power in another country. It gives the poor dears Trump flashbacks.

When Giorgia Meloni became the first female prime minister of Italy in 2022, there was no celebration of the historic win in the American MSM. The commie journo class here was too overwrought because Meloni is far-right, heterosexual, and none of the things that they like their HISTORIC FIRST types to be.

The presidential election in El Salvador over the weekend has given the lefty hacks here another case of the populism/nationalism vapors, and it's a lot of fun to watch. Jon Del Arroz wrote about it for us:

El Salvador gets ready to go to the polls for a historic election today as President Nayib Bukele is poised for one of the biggest landslide victories ever in a country with free elections. In the midst of this, the U.S. mainstream media and some government officials, including “Somalia First” Rep. Ilhan Omar, have threatened to take action to interfere with the election, as it appears they are angry that Bukele has been successful with his nationalistic policies in El Salvador that run counter to the globalist agenda.

Advertisement

Anybody who gets Ilhan Omar's hijab in a twist is A-OK in my book.

American Democrats are big fans of criminals, especially since President LOLEightyonemillion and his ne'er-do-well son have been stinking up the White House. President Bukele is decidedly anti-lawbreakers, which is no doubt one huge reason that the Squad types can't stand him.

Democrats in crime-ridden blue cities have opted for full resignation when it comes to dealing with crime. It's refreshing to see that people in other places reach a breaking point when the criminals have had their way for too long. Bukele's handling of criminal elements in El Salvador is key to his overwhelming popularity. Here's an example:

In 2022, Bukele performed a near-miraculous operation, wiping out three of El Salvador’s largest gangs in three days without tipping them off, resulting in zero retaliation. His government built a giant prison to house the gang members, with 76,000 people arrested in total to clean up the country. Leftists in America cried about human rights and dictatorial powers as El Salvadorans could walk the streets of their country safely for the first time. In 2023, the homicide rate dropped to 2.4 per thousand, the lowest rate in the Americas. Now, many U.S. cities face levels similar to what El Salvador had during the worst of its gang problems.

Advertisement

Voters in America's perennially blue urban hellholes seem to not be aware that they could change their circumstances if the simply changed their voting habits. Democrats want to make sure that they remain ignorant, which is why they demonize Bukele.

Nayib Bukele's historic reelection comes just a couple of months after Javier Milei was elected president in Argentina. Milei was propelled into office by a wave of anti-leftist sentiment in his country.

The rise of populism around the world has got to be unsettling for Democrats, especially during an election year. Dems have become an elitist, farther than far-left party that would prefer voters be permanently disenfranchised. The party is never described that way by their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, of course. It's only Republicans and conservatives who are "far" anything. The reality is that the GOP is still not nearly conservative enough while the Democrats plunged off of the progressive cliff years ago.

The antidote to concentrated federal power and tyranny is a cranky electorate that's filled with populist fervor.

It would be nice if the Republicans managed to stop getting in their own way too.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

He just want to be one of them.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/WPNxfpnBFb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 4, 2024





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: 60% of the Time It's Naked Every Time

Haters Hosting After School Satan Clubs Say They Aren't About Satan. Don't You Believe It.

El Salvador Holds Historic Election as U.S. Media and Ilhan Omar Threaten Interference

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Another Media Outlet Crashes and Burns

Biden Declines Super Bowl Interview Fearing Tough Questions About the Border

House GOP Will Introduce Stand-Alone Israel Aid, Snubbing Border and Ukraine Funding Package

Exclusive: J6 Prisoner Says Poll Proves No Unbiased Juries Possible in D.C.

Sunday Thoughts: Koinonia

Biden's Immigration Plan Goes Down the Drain as Migrants Use Storm Sewer System

Even Some Native Americans are Getting Fed Up With Woke Culture

Dad Loses Custody for Refusing to ‘Trans’ Son

Biden’s Team Is Worried About Special Counsel’s Report on His Mishandling of Classified Docs

Donald Trump, Imperfect Vessel, Is Our Only Hope

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. When Will Black Americans Stop Letting Biden Disrespect Them?

The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show

Um...Mayorkas: ‘We Need More Migrants’

And With That Embarrassing Move, Nikki Haley Has to Know She's Finished

Advertisement

The Double Standard of Crime Data Correlations

ATF Misses the Mark in Social Media Post Celebrating Black History Month

In Covering Rittenhouse Dispute, Newsweek's Bias an Issue

The Drudgery Report: Sunday Reflection

Trump's J6 Trial is Back On Hold

Truck Convoy Security Creates Protests: 'No guns, no alcohol, no drugs, no offensive things-- we don't want that.'

El Salvadorian Hardman, President Nayib Bukele Wins Blowout Re-Election Victory

Trump Hints RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Will Soon Be Looking for a New Place to Fail

Bill Maher Crushes Sununu's Dreams and Drags Him Into Reality Regarding Nikki Haley, the GOP Primary

Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Bring Everyone to Tears With Their Grammy Performance of 'Fast Car'

Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date Ideas

Follicular Fanaticism: The New York Times Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over Travis Kelce's Haircut

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Why the ‘Two-State Solution’ Won’t Really Solve Anything

Classroom Tech Trade-Offs: Are They Worthwhile?

U.S Must Decouple From China on Rare Earths for National Security

Famed Analyst: U.S. Dollar Finished, Cryptocurrency Viable Alternative

Wisconsin Supreme Court Orders Dems to Allow the ‘Democracy’ They’re Always Talking About

Advertisement

War Warning: Israel Moves Three Divisions to Northern Border to Confront Hezbollah

Biden Is Driving Black Voters to Trump

Around the Interwebz

I will greatly enjoy the triggering. Grammys: Taylor Swift Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Midnights,’ Setting All-Time Record

Over 2 percent of the US’s electricity generation now goes to bitcoin

IMPORTANT QUESTION. Could Fish Sex Be Keeping Floridians Up at Night?

Bee Me

Gaza Votes For Ceasefire In Chicago https://t.co/5BivSCzuUK pic.twitter.com/PLCbA7c4za — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 4, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Window by Henri Émile Benoît Matisse, French artist. 1869 – 1954 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/LUMbq3FidR — A Beautiful Culture (@ABeautifulCult1) February 4, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes