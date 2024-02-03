Donald Trump, Imperfect Vessel, Is Our Only Hope

Looming global war. Global abandonment of the U.S. petrodollar. A gangrenous southern border. Total subversion of national sovereignty via WHO “pandemic treaty.”

Reading the tea leaves, the American experiment is unlikely to survive another four years of controlled demolition under current management. We’re rapidly approaching existential, the-Death-Star-is-now-operational territory.

There is currently exactly one viable presidential candidate, deeply flawed though he is, and one political movement behind him, with the will and ability to do anything about it.

I am not now, and have never been, despite unfounded smears in response to certain articles I have written in the past, a Trump sycophant, lackey, or anything of the sort.

In fact, the record shows that, prior to the GOP primary, I publicly yearned for a leader to emerge who might continue, and expand upon, the Trump legacy without any of the baggage of the MAGA founder — for which, ironically, I was accused of being a Never-Trumper, the lesson being that you can’t win if you are trying to pander to any particular faction. Tribal loyalties have a way of dispensing with nuance.

Alas, no such viable alternative has yet emerged. Perhaps it was a naïve hope in the first place, as politicians, by their nature, are cowardly followers with their fingers constantly in the wind, more concerned with how to service their donors, fatten their wallets, and advance their careers than championing sincerely held principles.

It’s now down in the primary to Nikki Haley, an entirely superficial donor creation with no grassroots supports, vs. Donald Trump. For all intents and purposes, the primary is over, and arguably was before it ever started; even if Trump is in a jail cell come convention time, he will be the nominee. Nothing stops this train.

What we have looking ahead is a two-front political war brewing.

In the general, it will likely come down to Trump vs. Biden, barring a strategic substitution by the Democrats of their candidate with a fresher, more diverse puppet.

If/when Trump overcomes the election interference the Deep State will certainly run — and that’s a big if/when not to be glossed over — the next front, less public and sensational but equally important, will be the war for influence within the Trump White House between true America First and the neocon establishment class. If they can’t keep him out of the presidency, they will move into infiltration mode.

Trump’s biggest mistake last time around was allowing himself to be surrounded by the likes of his nepotistic son-in-law, Jared Kushner, CIA spook Mike Pompeo, Goldman Sachs banker Steve Mnuchin, et al. He will need more Steve Bannons and Gen. Michael Flynns in his inner circle and less corporate state Judases who are going to undermine his agenda from within.