The Morning Briefing: Democrats Want the Border Crisis to Get Worse for the Election

As 2023 draws to a close, and we prepare ourselves to enter what promises to be a most ridiculous election year, it's exhausting to think that the things that are wearing out the good people of this country have a great chance of getting much worse.

In the case of the humanitarian and national security crisis on our southern border, it's pretty much a guarantee.

Joe Biden's puppet masters made it a point to start screwing up the border from the moment he got into office. The priority wasn't what was best for the United States of America, but what could be done to undo whatever President Trump had done. In the fevered minds of Trump-hating Democrats, anything Trump did while president was wrong, so anything they could do reverse his achievements would therefore be good.

How's that working out so far?

The border news seems to get worse by the minute. Rick wrote yesterday about the latest record setting mess to the south:

On Monday, there were more than 12,600 encounters with illegal aliens along the Southwestern border, a record for one day. It's a record that is not going to last long, and that record of one-day encounters does not include another 4,500 still being processed. Agents at Eagle Pass, TX are dealing with an unprecedented situation. They are outnumbered 200 to 1. The government has closed three border crossings, much to the chagrin of businesses that depend on cross-border commerce with Mexico. But it's a question of manpower. The border patrol can't process the illegals fast enough or release them quickly enough to control the overwhelming numbers of people crashing the border.

That's right, sports fans, there are so many people crossing the border illegally that documented people on either side can't legally travel through some ports of entry because they've been shut down.

If there is any policy governing this, it's not readily apparent. It's as if everyone in the Biden administration just throws their hands in the air when the subject of the border comes up, then waits to see what they have to inadequately react to next.

The consequences of Team Biden's incompetence regarding the Mexican border are being felt all over America. A new twist is indicative of the administration's flailing. After months of condemning Republican governors for busing illegal immigrants away from the border, the Biden administration is putting them on planes, which my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold covered yesterday:

Delta and American Airlines are under fire for flying illegal migrants from President Joe Biden's Arizona processing centers into domestic U.S. hubs on late-night flights. According to reports, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has become a significant hub for illegal aliens to travel around the United States.

They're also being given hotel rooms here in Tucson and in cities all over the United States. It's almost as if the administration is deliberately trying to inject them into the population just in time for the election.

While I do believe that this all began because of the Democrats' lunatic open border fetish and the Biden administration's bone-deep incompetence, I don't rule out their ability to leverage the crisis.

Last month, my friend and colleague Stephen Green wrote a column pondering what the Democrats might be cooking up for the 2024 election. With Biden's approval numbers cratering like they just took a meteor hit, they obviously need a distraction. They failed to bring back COVID panic and seem to have finally given up trying. The border situation perfectly fits the Dems' "never let a crisis go to waste" modus operandi.

In his column, VodkaPundit said that he believed that he lacked the imagination to think like a Democrat, and that it was a "humblebrag." I'm right there with him, sans the humility, of course. I've long averred that I can't get inside the heads of the Democrats, and I'm happy about that.

While I have a nagging feeling that the Democrats will find a way to use the worsening border crisis to their advantage for the election, I can't say exactly how they'll do it.

I've got some ideas that I'll be working through now though.

Jennifer Love Hewitt On Being Sexualized As A Teenager & How “Aging In Hollywood Is Really Hard”

Multiple Chat GPT instances combine to figure out chemistry

Scientists Finally Find Mysterious Mesospheric Ghosts

