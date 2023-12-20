A New Voice Emerges in the Fight Against the Trans Invasion of Women's Sports

As the father of a female athlete, the trans "female" insanity going on in women's sports is of particular interest to me. It's not merely a problem, it's an existential crisis for women's sports. It's risen to that level rather quickly too.

My daughter ran cross country and track in high school and college from 2012-2020 and the issue of competing against a biological male never came up, thankfully. I doubt I would have handled it well if it had. She spent her high school years competing in Southern California, where one might think it likely that a trans athlete would be competing. Nope.

It really wasn't much of a question as her college career wound down either.

Three years later, here we are in crisis mode.

This past year, former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines has emerged as a powerful advocate for the integrity of women's sports. Poised beyond her years — she's 23 — Gaines has handled everything that the frothing, hate-filled advocate Left has thrown at her because she speaks the truth. She recently spoke before the House Oversight committee and brilliantly smacked down an idiot Democrat who called her "transphobic."

Another female NCAA athlete has been getting some attention for speaking truth to insanity. In a recent appearance on Fox Business, volleyball player Macy Petty spoke about her two biggest concerns regarding trans athletes, the first being a growing number of stolen opportunities for female high school athletes:

"There's a lot of money in sports and these coaches, their jobs are dependent on them winning," Macy Petty told "Varney & Co." guest host David Asman on Monday. "So, if there's no rules from the NCAA saying that it has to be a female that occupies this female scholarship spot, then they're going to go out and recruit whoever's going to win. Unfortunately, because of biological advantages, they're going to go out and recruit men now."

Petty will no doubt be labeled "transphobic" for this by the Left, because they don't know what "phobia" means. A phobia is an irrational fear. Petty voiced a legitimate, quite rational concern.

The biggest question I've had about this all along is, "Where are the feminists?" They didn't shut up for half a century but now they've gone radio silent on the wholesale cancellation of young women in sports. That wouldn't seem to fit in with their "You can be anything you want," mantra.

We need more female athletes to begin speaking out, which is why it's encouraging that Macy Petty is getting more attention. Yes, my perspective as the father of a once and future competitive female athlete (she'll be running marathons when she's done with law school) is a good one to have, but I can easily be dismissed as a protective dad.

