Another LGBTQ Activist Has Been Arrested for Child Rape

Why do drag queens want to perform for young children? Why do LGBTQ activists want graphic pornography available to elementary school students? We all know the answer, and yet we're not supposed to talk about it. The mere use of the word "groomer" can get you flagged on social media or, if you're a content creator, demonetized.

Yet, we've covered plenty of stories that make it very clear that those of us willing to speak out about this problem have every right to be concerned.

The latest story comes out of Philadelphia, where a 37-year-old LGBTQ activist named Kendall Stevens was arrested earlier this week for sexually assaulting two minors. Stevens is a man who pretends to be a woman. According to CBS Philadelphia, he has been charged with rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, indecent assault against individuals under 13 years of age, obscenity to minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a report from Advocate, an LGBT publication, "Stephens was reportedly a family friend of the children, now 14 and 9, and the abuse allegedly occurred over an extended period starting in 2020. [He] reportedly tried to buy the silence of the older boy by showering him with gifts. The investigation began in September after the Philadelphia Police were contacted by the boys’ grandmother with allegations of the abuse."

This is only the latest in a slew of stories of LGBT-identifying people being sex predators.

In the United Kingdom, a convicted rapist decided to “identify” as female, and he went on to rape female inmates. A female inmate at one of the largest women’s prisons in Illinois was also raped by a male inmate incarcerated there because he “identified” as a woman. In Georgia, two gay LGBT activists were granted an accelerated adoption of two boys, despite one of the adoptive fathers being an accused child rapist. Now, the couple is facing a litany of horrific child sex crime charges.

Not only that, but sex predators have routinely exploited transgender-friendly policies to gain access to women and children to victimize.

In the summer of 2021, a Los Angeles spa made headlines after a man walked into a women’s changing area, exposing himself to the women and young girls inside. But the man said he “identified” as a woman, and California law protects this behavior. The spa defended the man’s right to act as he did, and the liberal media similarly took his side. The man turned out to be a serial sex offender. It’s hard to imagine any sane person putting women and young girls at risk by denying biological reality, but it’s happening everywhere.

The same year, a ninth-grade girl was raped in the girls’ restroom of a high school in Virginia’s Loudoun County. The school board actively tried to cover it up because the assault was committed by a “gender-fluid” boy wearing a skirt, and it did not report the 15-year-old girl’s assault to the police. Instead, school officials chose to handle the case in-house in order to protect the attacker.

Sadly, radical leftists have sought to make it easier for predators to target children. In 2020, California passed a law to end automatic sex-offender registry rules for some adults who commit sex acts with minors under the guise of LGBT inclusivity. California state Senator Scott Wiener, a gay Democrat representing San Francisco, first introduced the bill.

Reporting the truth on these stories comes at great risk to us because the gatekeepers of Big Tech will do everything they can to censor and suppress the truth in the name of LGBTQ inclusivity.

