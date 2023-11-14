The Morning Briefing: Maybe Joe Biden Forgot He's American

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

I know it hasn't even been three years yet, but it feels like Joe Biden is in his ninth term as President of the United States. On some days, it is difficult to remember a time before he started doing whatever it is that he does in the Oval Office.

We're not going to get into who is actually running President LOLEightyonemillion's administration, we'll just all have to agree that it's not being run well. It's not just Republicans who are sick of the worst president ever, his shtick is wearing thin with his own party, which Mr. Green wrote about yesterday:

Overwhelming majorities of Americans want to be rid of Presidentish Joe Biden — including half of all Democrats if "charges that Biden's family had taken more than $30 million in payments from overseas governments and corporations proved true." That's according to a new I&I/TIPP poll out Monday. Americans are in an ecumenical mood about exactly how Biden should make his exit. Of the two-thirds who said Biden needs to go if the charges, nearly 40% said Biden should be impeached and removed from office. A quarter, perhaps even less patient than Yours Truly in their desire to see Joe go, told TIPP he should resign immediately. 15% said he should stay in office but decline to run again next year. Only 10% told TIPP that Biden should run again in 2024 "regardless of the findings." Translation: "Just leave. We don't care how."

I still remain skeptical about anything happening to the Biden Crime Family. More specifically, I don't think that any of it will stick to Joe. It is interesting to see that the media spin about him being an unblemished lamb in all of this isn't resonating even with the normally gullible Democrats.

Of course, the Democrats should have thought about Biden's exit prior to his announcement that he was running again, but that's just going to make this weird election cycle even weirder.

Forget another term, this country might not survive another month of Biden. Robert has a post up about Team Biden's latest foreign policy disaster:

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that “the Biden administration may approve a sanctions waiver on Tuesday that will allow Iran to access at least $10 billion in previously frozen funds held in Iraq.” Displaying an admirable talent for understatement, the Free Beacon noted that this is “driving concerns that the Biden administration is maintaining financial avenues for Tehran as the country’s terrorist proxies foment chaos across the Middle East.” Now, why would the Biden regime even consider freeing up billions for Iran while the “Death to America, Death to Israel” regime is bankrolling not only Hamas, but Hizballah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in their jihad war against the Jewish state? There are three possibilities: the regime is either stupid, or evil, or both. In this case, the most likely answer is the third: the sinister, senescent, faux-folksy corruptocrat and his cronies are as clueless as they are immoral. Oh, and wrongheaded, and a hundred other things.

At times I'm convinced that the Democrats haven't been paying any attention to what has been going on in Iran since 1979. Barack Obama played footsie with Tehran when he was president, and Biden is carrying on the tradition.

Robert nails it when he says that the administration is a toxic combination of monumental stupidity and a broken moral compass. All of the years of anti-American sentiment have given the Democrats a complete inability to discern right from wrong or tell the good guys from the bad guys.

In their world, they think that terrorists share humanitarian concerns with those who don't slaughter others for a living.

I've long maintained that Democrats begin to believe their own lies after they've told them often enough. They have been peddling the "conservative domestic terror threat" garbage for so long that they're not very bothered by real terrorists. They're living in a dark, twisted, land of make-believe.

This alternative, fictional reality seems focused on bringing about the demise of the Republic as quickly as it can. The call is coming from inside the house, America.

This next year is going to take about a decade and a half to get through.

