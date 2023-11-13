CNN Tells Biden Campaign Official the Economy Sucks, and His Response Was Pure Awful

I was fairly confident that the Biden campaign eventually realized that branding this economy “Bidenomics” backfired terribly, yet now I’m not so sure. Do these people really understand the plight of the average American who is struggling to stay afloat with high gas prices, high food prices, and pretty much everything up thanks to inflation? CNN even interviewed Biden voters in Georgia, asking “Are you happy with your vote for Joe Biden?”

“Mmmmm... Well, I didn't see something, like, really change,” one voter said hesitantly. “Right now, I'm working three jobs because I have to, like pay more for things, like my house is more expensive..."

CNN’s Victor Blackwell showed this voter’s despair on air and asked Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler to respond to it.

“The President said nobody should have to work two jobs to stay out of poverty,” Blackwell began. "This woman has three. Yes, 14 million jobs, but how many people have to work two of them to stay afloat? The Labor Department numbers came out for the third quarter, nearly 8.4 million people in this country are working at least two jobs. That's the highest number since 2019. So when people are looking for that economic shift, they don't feel it. To that woman, you say what?"

Tyler’s response could not have been more tone-deaf.

"Yeah, I'd say that's precisely why we need another four years to finish the job, right?” he replied before blaming the GOP for the economy that Joe Biden has taken sole ownership of. "I think it's important too, that the president, of course, wants to get all of this done, but we have to be honest about the brick wall of MAGA extremism that we continue to run into when we're trying to get things done for the American people."

If Joe Biden wanted to get all this done, why didn’t he? He had two years with majorities in the House and Senate. He spent over a year taking full credit for and ownership of the economy, promoting his “Bidenomics” branding. How can they claim for years that “this is Biden’s economy,” but once they realize that Americans are suffering in that economy, they just say, “Well, blame the GOP"?

It doesn’t work that way.

Biden campaign comms director Michael Tyler's message to Americans who are worse off economically under Biden: "That's precisely why we need another four years to finish the job" pic.twitter.com/bNarA0GiOn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2023

Biden messed up big time pushing his “Bidenomics” branding of the campaign, and if his campaign staffers think blaming the GOP for the economy is going to work to change things around, they have another thing coming.