BREAKING: Photos of Cocaine Found at White House Released... And I Have Questions

Back in July, the White House grounds were evacuated after a bag of white powder was discovered. It was later determined to be cocaine, and many people quickly concluded that it must have belonged to Hunter Biden—a known (and allegedly recovering) drug addict.

Despite the fact that the White House is the most secure building in the world, we’ve been led to believe that investigators can’t determine who brought the cocaine in the White House. The Daily Mail has obtained a photo of the bag of cocaine where Secret Service investigators claim the bag was found:

A photo of the cocaine found at the White House (via @DailyMailUK pic.twitter.com/End5pxpYax — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 13, 2023

This and other photos of the cocaine in the cubby (which would more accurately be described as a locker) were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

While I don’t doubt this is the bag that was found in the White House, I’ve never believed the cocaine was actually found in the White House cubbies at the West Executive entrance as was eventually claimed. As PJ Media previously reported, we were told a suspicious package had been discovered in the library of the White House living quarters during a routine sweep. That’s a heavily restricted area, where very few people have clearance.

But, upon learning that the substance in the package was cocaine, we quickly learned that the package wasn’t discovered in the living quarters after all, but in the more public, heavily trafficked lobby of the West Wing. The story changed again soon after, and we were then told it was found in a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance. The White House was sure to make it clear that the cocaine was found in a "heavily trafficked area"—as if they were already trying to condition us to not get our hopes up that the culprit would ever be identified. And, officially, they still haven’t identified the culprit. Despite the fact the cocaine was in a plastic bag, we were told there were no usable fingerprints on it—which is highly unlikely.

But what really bugs me about the photo is that we’re expected to believe that the cocaine was found there, just as it is shown in the locker. We’re supposed to believe that whoever brought the cocaine into the White House took everything else out of that locker and left that there.

You’ll also notice the lockers are numbered and have locks. So we’re expected to believe that the Secret Service doesn’t know who was assigned that locker and provided a key for it. According to reports, there were roughly 500 potential suspects. Are we expected to believe the White House doesn’t have a record of who used which locker on a particular day? Is it possible the White House doesn’t know who has which locker and its corresponding key at a given time? Sure. But, again, this is the White House we’re talking about here. You can’t just waltz in with cocaine and not get discovered.

Unless you get to bypass security, of course. As former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino has said, the Secret Service knows exactly who brought the cocaine to the White House, and that someone is likely in the First Family or a friend.

Bongino also said he was told not to "preclude the possibility that the cocaine found in the White House there was not accidentally left behind.” The cocaine in the locker looks like it was put there to be found.

At least it does to me.

According to the Daily Mail, surveillance cameras don’t face the locker area. That is something that White House security would know, making it a good place to plant evidence that had actually been found, say, in a more secure, less-trafficked area in the living quarters of White House, as we were originally told.

The whole situation stinks.