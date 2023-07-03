Where’s Hunter? White House Evacuated After Cocaine Found

The White House grounds were evacuated on Sunday due to the discovery of an initially unidentified package.

“U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex,” a Secret Service spokesman confirmed. “As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded.

The U.S. Secret Service has closed several roads near the White House due to the presence of unknown substances near the White House, the reason for this is not yet known.#WhiteHouse #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/FTUvmT6g9Z — Ahmad (@its_Ahmad_Word) July 3, 2023

Washington, D.C. – United States Secret Service and DC Fire Department investigating a hazmat incident at the White House, July 2, 2023 – 8:31 PM@dcfireems @SecretService pic.twitter.com/oLwcHVXPow — Anthony Peltier (@_anthonypeltier) July 3, 2023

Curiously, there hasn’t been a lot of news coverage of this incident. This seems odd because the evacuation of the White House and the response of a Hazmat team seems like a significant story. It’s true that the item was eventually deemed to be “non-hazardous” by D.C. Emergency Medical officials, but that’s not the whole story.

An audio recording from D.C. Fire Hazmat revealed the test results showed the substance found was cocaine hydrochloride.

BREAKING: Cocaine Hydrochloride spotted near West Executive Wing pic.twitter.com/cJLr2rnEDU — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) July 3, 2023

Social media users have been saying that cocaine hydrochloride is a local anesthetic commonly used by doctors to numb the nostril for surgical procedures. Is this technically true? Sure. “Cocaine hydrochloride nasal solution is used to numb the mucous membrane inside the nose before a medical procedure or surgery. This medicine is a local anesthetic,” the Mayo Clinic explains. “This medicine is to be given only by or under the direct supervision of your doctor.”

Are you buying the story that nasal spray was found in the White House? You shouldn’t.

According to Addiction Resources, “Cocaine hydrochloride is a powder used in drug abuse or as a local anesthetic. Abusing cocaine hydrochloride can result in adverse side effects and risks. Cocaine can be processed to produce three different forms of the drug: cocaine hydrochloride, freebase cocaine, and crack cocaine.”

What Is Cocaine Hydrochloride? Cocaine hydrochloride is a fine white powder with a bitter and numbing taste. It may be sold as an illegal substance in powder form, or occasionally used for therapeutic use in the United States for topical anesthetic use. This stimulant drug is absorbed through all methods of cocaine administration. In its cocaine hydrochloride form, it may be snorted (insufflated) for a high. In its other “base” forms, cocaine is purchased as freebase or crack cocaine. These forms of cocaine are often smoked for their stimulating and euphoric effects.

What does this tell us? Despite the best efforts of some to insinuate that the cocaine hydrochloride found at the White House was innocuous nasal spray, it is highly probable that it was simply a bag of cocaine. There’s been no official indication that it was nasal spray, and the lack of interest in the story by the mainstream media raises some red flags. On top of that, we know that Hunter Biden, a supposedly “recovering” drug addict, was recently at the White House for a state dinner.

Is the discovered package of cocaine hydrochloride definitely connected to Hunter Biden? That’s not clear at this point, but are we really expected to believe that what was found was actually just nasal spray?