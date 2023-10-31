The Morning Briefing: Welcome to Our New Site, and Maybe Jill Biden Is Sauron

Top O' the Briefing

Welcome to the new look PJ Media, dear readers. I didn't want to mention anything yesterday on the off chance that we experienced any rollout hiccups. Hats off to everyone at the Townhall Media Mothership who had a hand in this overhaul. The only way the launch could have been better is if I'd been day drinking and working from a beach in the South Pacific (I know a few) when the new site went live.

Paula wrote a handy guide to all the changes, which we hope everyone ends up liking as much as we do.

Longtime readers of this Briefing know that I find First Lady DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden to be an extraordinarily loathsome human being. If the woman had even an ounce of decency, she wouldn't have let her husband near a camera after his tenure as vice president was up in 2017.

Jill Biden is a power-hungry lunatic though, so she doesn't care if her husband continues to embarrass himself in front of the whole world. As long as she gets power, access, and a curious amount of money for a teacher, she doesn't care if her husband's sad and rapid decline is witnessed by everyone on Earth.

Victoria wrote a lengthy examination of Doctor Mrs. Sir Sniffsalot, and hit on an angle that I hadn't yet thought of:

Americans are beginning to think that Joe's smiling, 72-year-old presidential arm candy didn't have the country's needs at heart when she told her husband, "You gotta run." It's in that way she reminds Americans of Hillary Clinton. Call her Jillary. The reasonable criticism goes that any person who pushes their mentally incapable husband to become president is naturally a bad person committing an act of elder abuse, but Jill Biden's happy warrior-like smiles may hide something even more sinister. Could Jillary be the force behind the so-called Biden Crime Family?

Whoa, if true.

There have to be some brains behind the operation somewhere, and the missus does seem the most likely candidate when you think about it.

We talk a lot about Joe Biden's cognitive decline these days because it's important to acknowledge that the President of the United States has completely lost it.

The thing about Joe Biden, however, is that he never really completely had it.

Let's be honest—we don't live in an era when being an intellectual heavyweight is a prerequisite for rising to the top of American politics. Despite the fact that he's been around Washington since Precambrian times, not too many people have lauded Joe Biden for his brains.

In the interest of being accurate, I should probably say that no one has ever lauded Joe Biden for his brains. Heck, Joe Biden would probably admit that Joe Biden is a dullard, if he knew who Joe Biden was.

Then there's the boy Hunter. I've generously referred to him as a mediocrity here on several occasions, proving that I can be nice when there's nothing in it for me.

I'm available to pick up my humanitarian award at any time.

If Hunter Biden weren't the son of a politician who had an endless supply of favors to call in, he'd be picking bugs out of his hair in a crack house somewhere in central Florida. In fact, that's probably what Hunter wants to be doing.

It's safe to say that the men in the Biden family aren't masterminding anything.

Jill Biden's cold-heartedness has been on public display since the 2020 presidential campaign. She's got the icy veins needed to run a criminal operation. I frequently refer to Joe Biden's puppet masters. What if Jill is the only one? The cabal may be comprised of several political veterans, but it's easy to believe that Her Doctorness is the one issuing the marching orders.

Jill Biden may very well be Hillary Clinton sans the drunken bitterness.

Which might make her more dangerous in the long run.

I Have Seen What Makes NATO Work... and It DOES Work

The 'International Law' Scam

