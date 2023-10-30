Czech Defense Minister: ‘Let’s Get Out’ of Pro-Hamas UN

The Czech Minister of Defense slammed the United Nations (UN) for its weak response to the horrific Hamas onslaught on Israel, urging her own country to exit the terrorist-empathizing body.

Oct. 28 is the anniversary of the 1918 founding of the Republic of Czechoslovakia (formed from territories of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire), now called the Czech Republic. But Czech Minister of Defense Jana Černochová took time out from the holiday to call for her country to exit the UN in light of its consistently anti-Israel, Hamas-sympathizing stance.

Černochová posted on Twitter/X Oct 28 (translation by Google via Twitter), “I know that today is an important day for 🇨🇿 and we want to celebrate our 105th anniversary of the Republic. But this simply cannot be time-barred, forgive me.”

She explained the matter that held such urgency. “Exactly 3 weeks ago, Hamas murdered more than 1,400 Israelis, which is more victims per their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered on 9/11/2001 in the USA.” Unfortunately, very few countries sided strongly with the obvious victim, Israel, preferring to pretend that the Hamas terrorists and their Palestinian Authority (PA) supporters have some sort of justification for their obscene atrocities on Israeli civilians.

In fact, as Černochová noted, “only 14 countries, including ours [Czech Republic], stood up against the unprecedented terrorist attack committed by Hamas terrorists, clearly and comprehensibly! I am ashamed of the UN.” She urged action. “In my opinion — the Czech Republic has nothing to expect in an organization that supports terrorists and does not respect the basic right to self-defense. Let's get out.” The Prague Monitor translated the minister’s ending line as “It’s time for us to leave.”

The UN has a consistent history of falsely accusing Israel of crimes while ignoring the fact that the Palestinian authorities all directly participate in or financially incentivize terrorism. Perhaps the worst instance is that the UN falsely labeled Israel an “apartheid state,” ignoring the facts that the “Palestinians” are an invented “people” with no right to claim Israeli land, the Arabs have rejected their own state for decades in favor of trying to destroy Israel completely, and the Palestinians are controlled by terrorists, particularly Hamas. Hamas not only brutally butchers Israeli civilians but always uses its own Palestinian civilians as human shields, and the Palestinian Authority (PA) also financially incentivizes terrorism.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pontificated after the recent terrorist attacks, “It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.” He then continued with his usual lying accusations against Israel.

“The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing,” he mourned.

While he admitted that none of this was a justification for the Hamas attacks, he also argued against Israel’s airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, sparking controversy and calls from Israel for him to resign. The Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians have waged jihad against Israel for decades, refusing to accept a peaceful solution. Israel is not the problem here.

Shamefully, as the recent Hamas assault on Israel was occurring, the UN tweeted about “Occupied Palestinian Territory” (a Palestinian propaganda term for Israeli land that they wrongly claim)! The UN, in fact, provides a regular platform for the Palestinians to peddle their lies and propaganda against Israel.

As one example of the UN promoting terrorist propaganda, a Jan. 5 UN press release had 37 long paragraphs expressing indignation at Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir‘s 13-minute visit with a security detail to the Jerusalem holy sites, which were Jewish thousands of years before Islam existed and which are now inside the Jewish nation of Israel. The press release detailed a meeting of the UN Security Council in the “aftermath” of Gvir’s visit to the holy sites.

Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, called an Israel official’s visit to Israeli sites a “provocation,” noting that it “was sharply condemned by the Palestinian Authority” and asserting that “Israel has no claim and no right to sovereignty over” East Jerusalem, which is a blatant historical and political lie.

Černochová has an excellent point. Why should the Czech Republic — or the U.S.— remain in the UN when it refuses to address the reality of Hamas terrorism on Israel?