Jiu-Jitsu Group Alters Rules After Ladies Drop From Tournament Matching Them Against Men

There are a lot of important cultural topics to chat about these days, what with the liberal attempt to basically eradicate all distinctions between biological males and females. One is the idea of dudes and ladies competing against one another in sports. We're hearing more frequently about transgender individuals, mostly biological males, competing against biological females by simply stating they're girls and popping some hormones and the unfair advantage these folks have, not to mention the safety issues it poses.

Advertisement

This is especially the case in the realm of combat sports, like mixed martial arts (MMA), which continues to explode in popularity all over the world, thanks to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and its deal with ESPN. I mean, a man pretending to be a woman being allowed to get in a cage and beat on a biological female is horrific to imagine, right?

Well, MMA isn't the only combat sport that is finding out that legitimate ladies -- you know, the ones with real female chromosomes -- do not want to get pummeled by fellas who wear dresses. According to "The Blaze," a group of female athletes dropped out of a women's Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament after they were scheduled to take on transgender males identifying as females. The grappling organization that put on the tournament has since re-evaluated its policy to no longer allow transgender men to b involved in women's competitions.

It's hard to believe this was even considered. Men are naturally bigger and stronger, with bones and muscle that are far more dense than those of biological females. And all of that plays a huge role in the sport and martial art of grappling. It doesn't matter how many hormone shots a man has taken, he'll still have the clear advantage when attempting to take down and submit his female opponent.

Check out more from the report below:

Martial artists Jayden Alexander and Ansleigh Wilk told Reduxx they were matched up against male competitors without any warning in a jiu-jitsu tournament. Alexander, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt said that she was "so shocked [she] didn’t know how to respond.” “I honestly never thought this would actually happen in a contact sport, especially not my contact sport,” she explained.

Advertisement

Wilk noted that she "hadn't been notified" she would be competing against a man and that her teammates were the ones who brought it to her attention. "They kept asking me ‘are you fighting a man’ and I was honestly too focused on coaching the rest of the crew to really pay attention to my opponent,” Wilk recalled.

Wilk is no slouch on the mats. We're not talking about just any normal individual who is a hobbyist and competes in BJJ for kicks. She's a coach and has received several gold medals in the sport as well as some silver medals from the very prestigious Pan IBJJF No-Gi Championship. Clearly, Wilk is very skilled. However, she would still likely not be able to safely grapple someone who is far bigger and stronger than she is. It's just basic biology.

Both ladies competed against a biological male named Cordelia Gregory, who was one of several men who identified as female who were competing in the tournament hosted by the North American Grappling Association in the women's division.

“I realized very quickly I couldn’t muscle them like most girls,” Wilk went on to say. “Well obviously, because it wasn’t a girl! Then not long after, I had to do a second match of which Cordelia threw a tantrum saying [he] ‘didn’t tap [out].’ I was sincerely scared [he] was going to punch me when I stuck my hand out to shake [his].”

Reduxx then posted on X that in one of the women's divisions, only the biological males were left. What a shock, right?

Advertisement

Multiple female athletes dropped out of a women's martial arts tournament last week after being matched up to fight trans-identified males.



In one of the women's divisions, the only participants left competing were men.https://t.co/AdGzSWUckK — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 27, 2023

A report from Outkick revealed that NAGA's original policy concerning transgender males competing in women's divisions said that it "does not require biological women to compete against transgender women. Instead, [they] give the choice to the biological women and if they decline, they compete in a division only with other biological women.”

However, it seems the organization had a change of heart concerning the policy, because as of October 28, 2023, it has removed men from all women's competitions, giving them two simple options: compete against men or do not bother competing at all.

And that's how it should have been from the get-go. The way it has been forever.

"We, as an organization, strive to ensure fairness, inclusivity, and respect for all competitors within our events," the updated policy began. "We will have divisions for only biological females. Transgender females will not be entered into these divisions," the organization said.

"Transgender females must compete in the men’s division. We hope that the simplicity of this revised policy will help to avoid any future occurrences where transgender females enter women divisions. If NAGA staff is informed that a transgender female is in a women’s division, they will be given the choice to go to the men’s division or given a refund," it added.

Advertisement

Let's hope all sports adopt a similar policy.