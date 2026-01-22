How Trump Can Use Greenland to Break Liberal Europe, Humiliate Canada, and Achieve Total PR Victory

It’s entirely possible that what I’m about to describe was Donald Trump’s PR plan all along. If so, bravo!

I tip my hat, because the Trump administration is just one move away from the greatest PR victory in modern political history. No hyperbole: He’s on the verge of exposing liberal Europe as greedy, freeriding hypocrites; humiliating too-big-for-its-britches Canada; and — even more importantly — possibly securing something that’s at the top of the “America First” agenda: a real, authentic European military deterrence that doesn’t rely on American blood and treasure.

This isn’t some far-flung PR plan that relies on future events: President Trump could do it at his very next press conference. Everything’s set up perfectly!

It all involves Greenland.

By overwhelming numbers, the American public doesn’t like Trump’s Greenland policy or approach. His polling is in the toilet.

And in Europe, it’s even worse. President Trump is probably the most hated man on the continent — with Vladimir Putin a (very) distant second. We’re hearing all kinds of anti-American hysteria from our European “allies.”

As we discussed yesterday:

Consider: 76% of French citizens oppose sending soldiers to Ukraine to battle the Russians — yet 41% would favor “military intervention by France” if the U.S. dares to annex Greenland. This means that France would rather wage war against the United States of America to defend a barren, frozen tundra with a few hundred thousand people than wage war against a depleted Russian army to defend over 40 million Ukrainians! Sorry, folks: That’s not an ally. Nor is it a friend, a colleague, or even a reliable partner.

Back to American politics: With U.S. opinion polls so dismal, Trump is in a difficult spot. Perhaps there’s a way out — and perhaps a deal can happen. Perhaps we’re just one handshake away from Denmark giving us Greenland.

But despite yesterday’s blockbuster announcement, I doubt it. The Danes won’t just give Greenland away; they’ll almost certainly demand trillions of dollars and an irrevocable war guarantee.

And why wouldn’t they? If they don’t ask for a king’s ransom, what’s the worst that could happen?

It’d be Trump taking Greenland anyway, so they might as well ask for the moon and stars.

Prediction: There won’t be a deal. (I suspect the White House knows this and used yesterday’s announcement as an offramp.)

Domestically, Trump’s focus on Greenland is politically costly. It leaves Trump vulnerable to Democratic accusations of caring more about empire-building than the cost of groceries, healthcare, and housing.

And that’s not why the American people elected him president.

Besides, if acquiring Greenland requires congressional approval, it’s unclear if President Trump even has the votes. I’m guessing he doesn’t: From the blanket-no Democrats to the GOP’s deficit hawks to the RINO cowards whose knees buckle when polls head south, the margins are just too slim.

But the good news is, not only does Trump have a way out — he’s one move away from complete and total victory!

Here’s the play: President Trump should recognize the loud, angry NATO voices that oppose America. He should call them out by name — Emmanuel Macron, Mark Carney, Keir Starmer, Mette Frederiksen, and all the other cretins — and echo their allegations:

President Trump should calmly explain that America’s intent was always to use Greenland to make the world safer. Because of its strategic location, a well-fortified Greenland could provide America — and the rest of our allies — with a multilayered “shield of protection” that relies on missiles, ships, lasers, early detection, and advanced technology.

After all, the world is a dangerous place: In Europe, there’s a hot war waging in Ukraine, right on the border of multiple NATO nations — and how confident are you that Ukraine will satiate Putin’s ambitions?

Perhaps the neighboring NATO nations are next.

In the East, China is aggressively carving new spheres of influence, systematically targeting Western economic sectors for hostile takeovers. I promise you, China isn’t investing vast sums of money into its military just to stage nifty parades in Beijing: China spends nearly FIVE TIMES more on its military than France does!

And who the hell knows what’ll happen next in the Middle East? If Iran ever gains nukes, Europe is a helluva lot closer than America. Without a missile defense shield, millions of Europeans could die.

So yes, America needs Greenland to protect us and our allies. But because we heard your loud, angry protests, we’ll offer you a deal:

At least since 2006, NATO defense ministers have “agreed to commit a minimum of 2% of their GDP to defence [sic] spending.” This means that all NATO countries needed to spend at least 2% of their GDP on military readiness. All parties must equally shoulder the burden in an alliance that benefits equally; otherwise, you’re shortchanging your partners.

The United States, of course, has always honored that commitment.

Let me remind you why we’re here: NATO isn’t a book club! It’s a military alliance. But we can’t deter aggressors if NATO members shirk their military commitments, because they think Uncle Sam will always protect them. That’s greedy, cowardly, and unfair.

Enough Americans have already died to protect Europeans.

The bottom line is, if all NATO members had lived up to the 2% commitment, our world would be safer. Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine. He certainly wouldn’t be buzzing NATO members with jets and missiles!

And if NATO members had lived up to the 2% commitment, the U.S. wouldn’t need Greenland.

Canada says all kinds of flowery things about the importance of alliances and the sanctity of NATO. According to Prime Minister Carney, Canada is a model NATO member that’s being bullied by bigger countries.

Oh, by the way, Canada also spends a paltry 1.5% of its GDP on defense.

Question: If NATO is so important, why won’t Canada pay its fair share?

Portugal and Italy spent 1.5% as well. Belgium, Luxembourg, and Slovenia spent even less than that — with Spain clocking in at just 1.2%.

And in the 20 years since 2006, France spent less than 2% of its GDP on defense 11 times! But the way “Ray-Ban” Macron tells it, France is a “loyal and steadfast ally” in NATO.

He just wants Americans to pay for it.

Denmark — our esteemed protectors of Greenland — were even worse than France: A whopping 17 times over the last 20 years, Denmark spent less than 2%!

As recently as 2022, Denmark spent a measly 1.4%. (In 2014, 2015, and 2017, it was even less than that: an absurd 1.1%!)

So I’ll make a simple offer to the good people of Europe: Pay the debt you owe on defense spending. Do it over the next two years. The clock is ticking… beginning NOW!

(And if you need any military hardware, I know some American companies that’d be very happy to sell it to you!)

If you do that, Europe would actually be strong enough to deter aggressors, whether they’re Russian, Chinese, or an emerging nuclear power. The world would be safer and more secure.

And America wouldn’t need Greenland.

That’s the deal: If freeriding NATO “allies” like Canada, Denmark, and France truly care about the alliance, then they’ll finally — at long last — pay the money they owe. For crying out loud, there’s a hot war waging in Europe right now! There’s already been more than a million casualties!

What the hell are they waiting for?!

Because I pushed for it, NATO members have agreed to spend “at least” 3.5% of their GDP on “pure” defense by 2035. But let’s be honest: Feb. 24 will mark the fourth year of the Russian-Ukrainian war. If countries like Canada are STILL spending a paltry 1.5% on their military, then there’s absolutely no way in hell they’ll spend 3.5%. The fact that Carney is giving anti-American speeches while hiding behind America’s military tells you everything you need to know about how much Canada REALLY cares about NATO.

Mark Carney wants the world to judge Canada by what he says — because it distracts from how pathetically little he does!

But unlike Canada, America keeps its word, pays its debts, and doesn’t shortchange its partners. So, two years from today — Jan. 22, 2028 — if freeriding NATO nations like Denmark, France, Canada, and the rest have repaid ALL their military debts since 2006, I’ll cancel plans to acquire Greenland.

(And they ought to be grateful I’m only going 20 years back: Canada has been freeriding every year since 1988!)

Spend the money you owe because it deters aggressors, prevents war, and protects our entire alliance. I understand you’d rather spend your budget on feel-good social programs that only benefit your own people, but that’s just not fair to the American taxpayer — nor is it fair to the handful of NATO members who faithfully honor their obligations.

The days of freeriding are over.

Therefore, on Jan. 22, 2028, if NATO’s debts haven’t been paid in full, America will assume immediate control of Greenland for the good of the world. Not because we want to — but because we have to.

Your actions have proven it.

Nations like Canada, France, and Denmark have forced our hand.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

